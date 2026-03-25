Ex-Stratkom head defends ‘permanent removal’ term

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Fort Calata, second from the right, and Matthew Goniwe, right, two of the Cradock Four who were murdered by security police in 1985, are accompanied home by two activists after being released from detention in 1984

Former strategic communications branch (Stratkom) head Adamus Paulus Stemmet came under sharp scrutiny at the Cradock Four Inquest on Wednesday, as he defended his role in a controversial apartheid-era document linked to the murders of the Cradock Four — insisting that its chilling wording was merely “dramatic” and not a call for violence.

Stemmet, now 89, who was also the secretariat for the state security council, testified virtually.

He said the term “permanent removal” in the infamous document titled “Signal”, meant the relocation of teachers from Cradock (now Nxuba) to other areas in the Karoo.

He likened this to when the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a qualified social worker and daughter of two teachers, was relocated from Soweto to Brandfort, a small Free State town which has since been renamed after her.

In 2025, evidence was heard during the inquest that “Signal” was authored by SA Defence Force officer Lawrence du Plessis, and sent to the Joint Management Centre for approval.

However, state attorney Jannie Coltman punched holes in Stemmet’s testimony when he pointed out that not all Cradock Four activists were teachers.

The anti-apartheid activists, Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto, were abducted, tortured, and murdered by the SA Security Branch police on June 27 1985.

Coltman initially asked Stemmet how many activists had been mentioned in Signal, to which he said he “could not recall”.

“I can’t remember if the document contained two names or four names,” Stemmet said.

He said it was, however, mentioned that Goniwe and Calata were maths teachers with scarce skill sets.

”I can’t remember the names of the other two,” Stemmet said.

He said they had worked under severe pressure during the state of emergency in 1984.

In June 1985, he was head of state strategic communications — known as Stratkom — working with the Commission for Administration responsible for training government employees in state security matters.

He said the council also mediated the disputes between departments.

He said SA was in a crisis at the time, and that late apartheid president PW Botha had instructed them to meet at 8am daily to review the previous day’s events.

During 1985, the Eastern Cape was particularly in turmoil with uprisings and protests.

He said Jaap Strydom, then-deputy secretary of the education and training department, had indicated that there was a shortage of teachers and he was keen to appoint teachers from Cradock, but the state security police objected.

Stemmet said Strydom had wanted to reappoint teachers who had been dismissed due to their activism.

Stemmet recalled Goniwe and Calata’s names being mentioned.

However, he said Strydom had noted that the state police would not agree to his proposal and that the two men would have to instead relocate to smaller towns, such as Willowmore.

Stemmet said an affidavit by James Galvin, the regional head of the National Intelligence Service in then-Port Elizabeth and permanent member of the Eastern Cape Joint Management Centre, was never submitted as evidence during judge Neville Zietsman’s 1993 inquest into the murders.

The affidavit reportedly detailed the origins of Signal.

This affidavit, Stemmet suggested, confirmed that the term “permanent removal” had been misrepresented by Du Plessis.

Stemmet further distanced himself from the Signal document, saying his duties only entailed drafting Stratkom guidelines, which among other things indicated that Goniwe and Calata be monitored daily and be kept busy with school activities from 8am to 5pm.

He said such guidelines were meant to manage public perceptions — and that he was involved in the Goniwe matter purely for administrative purposes, or his reappointment.

He said Signal was never formally tabled before the secretariat of the state security council.

Asked by Coltman if he had informed Hawks investigating officer Colonel Mthetheleli Dweba about Galvin’s affidavit, he said Dweba only informed him that the court needed his statement.

Stemmet said he did not think it was his duty to hand Galvin’s affidavit over to him.

Advocate Howard Varney, representing the families of the Cradock Four, said Galvin’s name did not appear in records of the meetings held by the Eastern Cape Joint Management Centre in June 1985, where the “removal of two teachers from Cradock” was discussed.

Stemmet said this was “unfortunate” because Galvin, who died in September 2025, could not be asked about it.

Varney said he also doubted the sincerity of the then-education and training department wanting to reappoint Goniwe and Calata.

He said it was merely a smokescreen to conceal their deadly intentions.

Testimony continues.

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