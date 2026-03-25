Games bring community upliftment to Salt Lake school

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Van Der Kemp Primary School pupils take part in the school’s annual Victory Games in Salt Lake

Excitement and laughter filled the grounds of Van Der Kemp Primary School in Salt Lake, Gqeberha, as nearly 300 foundation phase pupils took part in the school’s annual Victory Games, a day dedicated to fun, learning and community upliftment.

With favourable weather adding to the festive atmosphere, pupils recently participated in a range of activities designed to promote both physical and educational development.

The event, now in its second year, continues to grow in impact and popularity.

Teacher Tuskeen Salie said the decision to make the Victory Games an annual event followed the success of its debut.

She said the initiative also aimed to counter the many socio-economic challenges faced by the community.

“There is so much negativity. It feels as if we are forgotten,” Salie said.

“There are issues like financial struggles, substance abuse, unemployment, and many children being raised by single parents or grandparents.

“Through this programme, we make sure every child participates.

“It runs for three hours, and it gives the children a sense of belonging.”

She said each pupil received a certificate in recognition of their participation, as well as a sandwich, a cooldrink and fruit for the day, replacing the usual school feeding scheme.

While the focus in 2025 was on indigenous African games, this year’s programme centred more on sport.

School principal Elroy Johnson described the initiative as one of the highlights on the school calendar.

“I love the whole idea. It’s becoming a key event for us,” Johnson said.

“We often struggle to access support services like social workers, but community-based organisations step in to assist through initiatives like the Victory Games.”

Johnson highlighted the educational value of the programme, particularly its focus on mathematics.

“What excites me is that learners are doing mathematical activities on the playground.

“Maths is critical, and generally our learners struggle with it. This initiative takes learning beyond the classroom.”

He said the games also taught important life skills such as discipline and teamwork.

“It’s about learning to be part of a team — to think in terms of ‘we’ instead of ‘me’.”

A key partner in the event is the Benedicta Foundation, an organisation driven by unemployed youth from the city’s northern areas.

Founder Thaspen Benedicta said the initiative aimed to celebrate culture, creativity and collaboration.

“This is a fun-filled day and we hope to expand this programme to more schools in the northern areas,” Benedicta said.

Simone Appolis, founder of the nonprofit Rise & Create, said their involvement focused on empowering young people through skills development and art.

Department of education representatives Thembeka Kilani and Hannelie Pretorius said the Victory Games contributed to the holistic development of pupils, combining education, physical activity and social growth in a meaningful way.

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