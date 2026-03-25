Mayor's chief of staff faces suspension after Cogta fallout

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The fallout from parliament’s Cogta committee meeting has claimed its first casualty, with Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe’s chief of staff, Mlungisi Lumka, facing possible suspension and disciplinary action over alleged gross dereliction of duty.

This is according to a formal notice issued by the mayor’s office, submitted to the committee on Wednesday.

The letter, signed and dated by Lobishe on Wednesday, states there is an intention to institute disciplinary proceedings or terminate the contract.

Lobishe came under fire from the committee on Tuesday and Wednesday for missing parliamentary deadlines and failing to respond to official correspondence.

She blamed Lumka and her PAs for the lack of response.

“This letter serves to inform you that the office is intending to suspend you from duty pending the investigations,” she wrote.

Allegations included:

A gross dereliction of duty for failing to advise and prepare responses for the office of the mayor in relation to the communication received from the Committee of Local Government; and

This conduct brought the municipality into disrepute and has led to wasteful expenditure.

“Accordingly, you are allowed to make written representations by no later than March 26 at 4pm as to why you should not be suspended from duty pending the outcome of investigations and or disciplinary action.”

When contacted on Wednesday, Lumka declined to comment.

“I’m not commenting on the matter yet,” he said.

On Tuesday, Lobishe said she had instructed Lumka to take responsibility for the missing parliamentary correspondence, after which he issued a warning to one of her PAs.

However, ANC MP Nombiselo Sompa-Masiu said she had received communication that none of the mayor’s secretaries had been issued a warning.

Lobishe was instructed to get Lumka on the line.

However, she struggled to contact him.

It is not clear whether any of the PAs have received a warning.

On Wednesday, the letter was referenced in the committee.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi was the first MP to raise the issue of Lumka and the letter issued.

“On Tuesday, when we had the meeting, the municipality was supposed to send us the document from the chief of staff about the suspension of the PA. So we have not gotten that one.

“We even put on the speaker [of the call] for the chief of staff, who said there’s a network issue.

“But we still needed that document of the suspension acting upon the PA,” Mkhaliphi said.

Mkhize said the committee had been grappling with Lobishe’s frame of mind and how she and her office function.

“When we asked why all of these problems of not responding to us, we were not able to understand the issue, and then you said you’ve taken action.

“We said show us the action, and you spent the whole day looking for someone.

“We’re wondering where the falsehoods came from.”

Mkhize posed a question to the committee, asking: “What are the chances that the mayor came here and lied?”

Lobishe said she would not come to the committee and lie.

Lobishe said it was clear that where her office collapsed. Lumka was meant to be co-ordinating.

“If you can interview all the people in my office, they will tell you that I am complaining weekly about not doing what they’re supposed to do.

“Every week they try to improve, but now I’ve taken action to remove the person who can’t co-ordinate.”

Mkhize said all the committee asked for was the warning letter for the PA.

“All we wanted was a warning letter, that’s all we asked for. Where is that letter,” Mkhize pressed.

The Herald