SCA clarifies cross-border insolvency rules in key ruling

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The judgment is expected to be widely cited in South African insolvency and private international law matters and will play a central role in shaping how future cross‑border insolvency cases are approached adjudicated.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has delivered a precedent-setting judgment providing long-awaited clarity on the treatment of cross-border insolvency matters in South Africa.

The judgment, handed down in the matter of Scheer v Wagner N.O. & Others on Monday, marks the SCA’s first authoritative pronouncement on the interaction between South Africa’s statutory insolvency regime and common-law principles of international comity in cases involving dual-jurisdiction sequestrations.

The SCA dismissed an appeal by Jürgen Scheer, ruling in favour of the appointed Austrian trustee of his insolvent estate, Raoul Gregor Wagner, who was represented by law firm Cox Yeats.

The appeal concerned the interpretation of the word “surplus” in section 116 of the Insolvency Act.

The section provides that if any surplus remains in an insolvent estate, after settling all claims, costs, charges and interest, the trustee must, following the confirmation of the final distribution plan, pay that surplus to the Master of the High Court.

The surplus is then deposited in the Guardians’ Fund and will only be paid out to the rehabilitated insolvent upon their request, the section states.

The insolvent estate of Scheer in Austria was sequestrated in 2017 and his South African estate was sequestrated in 2018.

At the time of the sequestration of his Austrian estate, Scheer’s permanent home was in Austria. It is also common cause that most of his creditors are in Austria.

Wagner asked the Western Cape high court to recognise him as the receiver of the Austrian insolvent estate, that the South African co-trustees alone may administer the South African estate and allow any surplus funds to be transferred to Austria after distribution, once confirmed by the master.

This surplus is intended to benefit Austrian creditors, who face a shortfall exceeding €4.4m (R87m).

Scheer opposed the application on the grounds that section 116 required any surplus in his South African estate to be paid into the Guardians Fund and thereafter to him after his rehabilitation.

Scheer argued that this provision did not allow South African courts any discretion to deal with the surplus in any other manner.

The high court, however, in its judgment in 2024, rejected this argument and granted the relief sought with costs on a punitive scale.

Scheer then appealed against that order with the permission of the high court.

In its decision, the SCA held that section 116 was not applicable in circumstances where, after the distribution of assets in a South African insolvent estate, a surplus remains while a shortfall persists in the insolvent estate in the individual’s country of domicile.

“In such situations, the common law principles prevail and provide the applicable legal framework. The high court correctly concluded that a surplus, as contemplated by section 116, cannot exist if there is still a deficit in a foreign insolvent estate, particularly where the foreign trustee has been recognised in South Africa,” the court said in its judgment.

The appellate court said this interpretation was consistent with the established common law principles.

Cox Yeats said the ruling provided clear guidance for practitioners, confirming that recognised foreign trustees may seek substantive relief in South African courts, including the transfer of surplus funds, without the need to prove claims as ordinary creditors under the Insolvency Act.

Gareth Cremen, partner in the business rescue, restructuring, insolvency and insurance practice at Cox Yeats, said the SCA’s dismissal of the appeal confirmed and strengthened the legal framework governing cross‑border insolvency in South Africa.

“This judgment is expected to have far‑reaching implications for insolvency practitioners, the courts and international stakeholders, reinforcing South Africa’s alignment with global insolvency principles and promoting fairness in the distribution of assets across jurisdictions.”

Cremen said the judgment is expected to be widely cited in South African insolvency and private international law matters and will play a central role in shaping how future cross‑border insolvency cases are approached and adjudicated.

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