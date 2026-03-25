Twelve top cops arrested for involvement in Cat Matlala’s R360m contract

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Twelve senior police officers have been arrested on allegations of corruption in relation to a R360m tender awarded to Vusi 'Cat ' Matlala's company.

Twelve senior managers of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged role in the awarding of a controversial R360m tender to murder-accused tenderpreneur, Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s company, Medicare 24, Tshwane District.

In a joint statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) said they effected the arrest of 12 senior police officers and a director of a company in relation to the irregular awarding of a tender to Medicare 24.

“All accused are expected to make their first appearance before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of corruption, fraud and the contravention of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act],” reads the statement.

The contract was cancelled in December last year.

Matlala reportedly received up to R50m related to the contract.

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