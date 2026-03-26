Bossiesgif residents march to Bitou municipal offices over plan to move them

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Bossiesgif residents march to the municipality, demanding written guarantees and fair compensation before their homes are demolished.

Residents of Bossiesgif in Plettenberg Bay marched to the Bitou municipality offices on Thursday, handing over a memorandum just days before a planned relocation is set to begin.

The memorandum was given to mayor Jessica Kamkam and acting municipal manager Christopher Mapeyi.

The residents gave the municipality 48 hours to respond and informed officials they would not vacate the area.

The Bossiesgif informal settlement has been earmarked for a low-cost housing project.

Bossiesgif residents received a letter from the municipality outlining its intention to begin the project at the end of March.

Residents have been informed that they will be moved from their current land to temporary housing.

However, they argue that the temporary structures are too small to accommodate entire families.

In 2025, a fire destroyed 185 shacks in the area, affecting 404 residents.

During this period, they stayed in a community hall for about one month.

Thereafter, they were told to leave, and they built the informal settlement.

Community leader Xolani Papu said they had tried to arrange a meeting with the municipality, but officials did not attend.

“We have decided to come to them and hand over these grievances,” he said.

They are demanding a written commitment from the municipality ensuring that residents will benefit from the project and receive compensation for the demolition of their shacks.

If the relocation occurs, residents want to be moved to a serviced area where they can build larger structures.

“We have suffered greatly from the fires that destroyed everything, and we had to start over, borrowing money to rebuild,” Papu said.

Kamkam apologised for not being available for the meeting. She promised to review their demands and respond.

The residents have also written to the SA Human Rights Commission, requesting their intervention.

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