New owners take reins at Sibuya Game Reserve

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Jacques and Kathy Conradie have been appointed to officially take the reins at Sibuya Game Reserve and Lodges from May 1.

Sibuya Game Reserve and Lodges has announced a milestone in its storied history.

A group of investors — all with deep roots and strong ties to the Eastern Cape — have acquired the reserve, with Jacques and Kathy Conradie appointed to officially take the reins on May 1.

Sibuya, a Big Five reserve, is known for its river-cruises, day trips, game drives, four luxury accommodation properties and commitment to conservation and responsible tourism.

It was founded more than 20 years ago by Nick Fox, Carol Fox and Fenella Lawrenson.

The new ownership wishes to recognise and honour the legacy that Nick, Carol and Lawrenson built.

The Conradies spent 18 years in Botswana running their own tourism operation in the Okavango Delta.

Their expertise spans all facets of the industry — from guest experience and luxury safari accommodation to conservation partnerships and community engagement.

The couple are no stranger to Kenton-on-Sea as they are long-standing residents of the town, and therefore have a personal investment in the wellbeing of the local community and the continued success of Sibuya as a destination that creates livelihoods, supports conservation and attracts visitors from around the world.

“We are honoured to take the stewardship of Sibuya forward,” they said in a joint statement.

“This reserve is part of our home and we are deeply committed to its guests, its people and its wildlife.

“The foundation that Nick, Carol and Fenella have built is something very special — and we look forward to nurturing and growing it for many years to come.”

The consortium and the Conradies are aligned in their vision: to ensure Sibuya remains a world-class destination while deepening its positive impact on the local economy and natural environment.