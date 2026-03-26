Police probe taxi group's alleged hijacking of e-hailing driver

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The corner of Durban Road and Cottrell Street where the e-hailing driver was allegedly hijacked by the minibus taxi drivers.

Police are investigating a hijacking case after members of the taxi industry allegedly pulled an e-hailing driver out of his vehicle while he was waiting to pick up a client at Mercantile Hospital.

After a bizarre sequence of events in which taxi association representatives allegedly demanded a R1,500 and later R2,000 ransom, the car was eventually recovered by the police at the taxi association’s North End offices.

The 27-year-old Gqeberha-based driver, who asked not to be named, said he had been left traumatised and fearing for his life.

“The taxi guys had more than enough time while they had my car to potentially record the registration plate, so they can find out who I am.

“I’m definitely not the first e-hailing driver something like this has happened to but, unlike many others, I decided to report a case with the police.

“I am worried now about my safety.”

He said he was parked in his silver Suzuki Dzire waiting for a client outside the entrance of Mercantile Hospital on the corner of Durban Road and Cottrell Street in Korsten at 9am on March 16, when the drama unfolded.

“A large group of taxi drivers surrounded my car. One of them [allegedly] opened my door, pulled me out, and took my keys.

“They told me I was taking their clients.

“I tried to argue that this was not an official taxi rank to my knowledge, but they said they did not want to discuss it and if I wanted my car back, I must give them R1,500.”

He said his assailants allegedly then drove away in his vehicle, leaving him at the scene in shock.

He managed to get a friend to pick him up and they drove to the Gelvandale police station.

“After reporting the matter, I went to a point lower down in Cottrell Street with two police officers, where I could see on my tracking device they had parked my car.

“I saw the guy who [allegedly] took my keys and demanded he give them back. But in front of the officers, he said [allegedly] he would only do so if I gave them R2,000.”

He said he returned the next morning to the Gelvandale station where he officially reported a hijacking case.

“Later that same day, I saw on my tracker that my vehicle had been driven to Crawford Street, North End, which is where the offices are of Pedta [PE and District Taxi Association].”

The police accompanied him to the offices of Pedta, previously the Border Alliance Taxi Association, and sat down with the chair of the organisation.

“This man [allegedly] gave me a piece of paper to sign as acknowledgement that I had been parked ‘illegally’.

“He told me I needed to pay R2,000, otherwise my car would be towed to the traffic department.

“I was told if that happened, I would have to pay a much bigger fine of R12,000.”

The e-hailing driver said two days later, at the instruction of the police, he accompanied an SAPS team when they swooped on the Pedta office.

“There must have been about 10 police vehicles involved. They instructed the staff not to move as they were looking for a hijacked vehicle.

“I had to go with the officers to the yard at the back to point out my car which was where my tracker had indicated.

“The staff said they did not know where the keys for the car were and they did not know who had parked it there.

“But the police said they would examine CCTV footage to identify the culprits.”

The e-hailing driver said his Suzuki was towed to the SAPS Struandale pound and — after a Pedta staff member apparently found the keys on her desk — he was eventually reunited with his car on Tuesday this week.

He said besides being traumatised, he had also lost out on several days of work.

“Will the guy who took my car be arrested? Will he pay me back the fares I could have made during that time?”

He claimed he had left his bank card and R400 in cash in his car, which were missing.

“I don’t believe I was parked in an official taxi rank area, and people surely have the right to move around where they like, and choose what transportation they prefer.

“I believe people should know their rights, and I’m hoping the police will make an arrest to stop this stuff from happening.”

The Herald went to Pedta’s North End office and spoke to a man who confirmed he was the chair of the organisation.

He would not give his name but said he knew about the alleged hijacking and could confirm that the e-hailing driver and the police had come to his office last week.

“But I must first consult with my my lawyers, YBI Attorneys. Unfortunately, they are in court at the moment. Until then, I can say nothing more.”

The Herald called YBI Attorneys, and the woman who answered declined to give her name.

She said: “We don’t want to say anything about that matter.”

The reporter further drove to the corner of Cottrell Street and Durban Road to see where the e-hailing driver had parked.

The area was packed with taxis but other cars were also present. There was also no visible indication that it was reserved for minibus taxis.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident.

He said a case had been opened following the recovery of the hijacked vehicle in North End by the anti-gang unit.

“A hijacking case is being investigated by the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime investigation unit.”

He said the extortion money allegedly demanded by the suspects would form part of the investigation.