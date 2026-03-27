Asanda Mqiki leads gospel celebration in Bay

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A gospel concert headlined by Asanda Mqiki will take place at Baywest Mall on Sunday

A soul-stirring Sunday of jazz is set to enthral Gqeberha music lovers as the highly anticipated Vocal Explosion: Amazing Grace Gospel Concert takes centre stage at Baywest Mall.

The production, led by Nelson Mandela Bay’s own Asanda Mqiki and backed by Pam Jikwa and Siyakha Khitha, as well as an eight-piece live band, choir, cello and modern dance, aims to revive the gospel genre in the region.

It has been brought to fruition by Thando “Loveseed Empire” Nombewu and Arte Viva Management, with funding of R170,000 from the National Arts Council.

Nombewu, from Makhanda, is the founder of the Loveseed Foundation, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to community support and humanitarian work, and said the show would include jazz, traditional mbaqanga and R&B gospel.

“My involvement was to just make sure that we try to balance the equation to remind people that let us not forget that we are African,” Nombewu said.

“At the end of the day, these are the people that we are catering and speaking to.

“The gospel genre is wonderful because it speaks to the soul, heart and mind.

“This show excites me because there is a need for more gospel shows.

“This show will help to cater to those people who feel neglected, because gospel is loved but there is not a lot of shows in the Bay for it.”

Mqiki said she had originally intended to have the production as a tribute for American award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Aretha Franklin.

However, she decided to focus purely on praising and celebrating the Lord.

“I am mostly a jazz artist, then a gospel artist, but there was this one album that was a gospel album by Aretha which was Amazing Grace — it really touched me every time it was played,“ Mqiki said.

“She shaped me as I grew up and I loved the international sound of gospel in America.”

She said she decided to test the production at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda in 2022 where it won a Silver Ovation award.

“In creating this production in 2022, some of the challenges that I faced were taking a cast to the stage (NAF),” she said.

“We had no funds, but I mean for the music, I cannot say we struggled.

“I then decided to collaborate with other artists in this show — teaching them what I have learnt along the way, within the vocal side of things.

“But at the same time the challenging part now is that this cast is really big and we have 25 cast members.

“We prepared for three weeks for this production.”

Tickets for the show from 3.30pm to 5.30pm are available online on Quicket from R250, with a R7,50 booking fee.