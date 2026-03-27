Correctional services stalwarts honoured for decades of service

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Correctional Services minister Pieter Groenewald and national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale with Yvonne Botha who started her career with the department in 1984

Correctional Services minister Dr Pieter Groenewald visited the St Albans Correctional Centre on Thursday morning as part of a nationwide tour to honour employees who have given decades of service in the department.

Groenewald described the working conditions of officials and warders as “one of the most hostile environments in the country”, and commended the long-serving members, awarding 19 medals for 40 years of service.

The medal ceremony forms part of the department’s renewed effort to recognise and honour officials who have demonstrated dedication, commitment and exemplary service.

“I’m travelling all over SA to present these medals to employees who have served 40 years or more, not just for correctional services, but for the people of SA.

“An inmate is there because he or she committed a crime.

“We expect the employees of correctional services to work in that environment. It’s hostile.

“Some of the inmates can get frustrated, a lot of them will try to escape. We have many cases where there have been assaults on officials.”

Greenwald said correctional officers were on the frontlines, dealing with violent incidents as a part of their daily work environment.

Officer Stefanus Sebastian Viviers said that in his 42 years working in correctional services he was nearly stabbed three times.

“When I was working in the units, there were stabbings. They sharpen toothbrushes and sharpen pieces of metal.

“If you are afraid, you will struggle to work here.”

Viviers spoke on behalf of the 19 recipients of the long-service medals in the Eastern Cape, after being awarded a gold medal for his four decades of service.

“The DCS was my employer of choice. It was difficult but it was a long journey for us.

“I have never experienced the handing over of medals, so for me it’s a privilege and an honour and it’s the first time that we can say the department is recognising us.”

National commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale joined Groenewald on the nationwide tour to commemorate the hard work of correctional officers.

“The recipients of these medals are members who have served the department faithfully and have dedicated themselves to their work regardless of whether they get promoted or not,” he said.

“When these long-serving members went up to receive their medals, the whole room erupted with cheers and clapping and calling them by their nicknames.

“So it shows 40 years of enrichment for the department. It is humbling to observe that.

“It is important to recognise long-serving employees.”

The department confirmed that 13,965 officials nationwide qualified for long-service medals for 10, 20, 30 and 40 years of service.

Resuming medal ceremonies restores a tradition that had ceased during organisational transitions in the 1990s.

More medals will be handed over in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

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