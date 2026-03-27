Gqeberha activist unites strangers for mental health walk

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Gqeberha activist Zolani Zondani, known for staging an epic walk to Cape Town, has organised a 10km Orange Walk and Talk this weekend to encourage open conversations about mental health

Gqeberha activist Zolani Zondani’s latest call to action is a lot less daunting than the 750km walk to Cape Town he undertook to raise awareness about mental health and substance abuse, but he hopes it will have a similar impact.

The Soweto-on-Sea resident is calling on the Nelson Mandela Bay community to join his 10km Orange Walk and Talk event taking place on Saturday.

Zondani said the aim was to create a safe space where people who might not know each other could meet, talk openly about mental health and look for solutions together.

“Last year, around this time, I was thinking about whether to do the [Cape Town] walk.

“I didn’t know anyone, but once I started, strangers from all over South Africa supported me and my mission.

“This showed me that what we were taught growing up about fearing strangers and not asking for help from people we don’t know isn’t always true.

“Sometimes, you need to reach out to people you’ve never met for your story to change and to get help; that’s why this walk matters.”

The 10km Orange Walk and Talk will start at Hi-Q, across from the Dan Qeqe Stadium in Zwide.

Participants will walk along Koyana Road, pass KFC Zwide, then turn left onto Njoli Road.

They will continue straight, pass the Zwide Stadium, and after about 2km, turn left at the Njoli circle toward Daku Road.

They will walk along Daku Road, pass Daku Spar, then turn left onto Salamntu Street.

After passing Masebe Church, they will proceed to the end of Salamntu Street.

At the last turn, they will go left onto Qeqe Street, walk uphill, and then turn right onto Bafana Street in Soweto-on-Sea.

​They will keep walking until they reach the Soweto-on-Sea circle, where they will take a 30-minute break at the 5km midpoint before following the same route back to the starting point.

​Zondani said the 2025 walk had changed people’s perceptions of him.

“In my community they [now] believe in me and find it possible to turn your life around and most of them feel heard.

“I am struggling to get recommendations for training and programmes that can help grow the organisation.

“This puts me in a difficult situation because it means we can’t operate effectively or provide the services needed by the people who come to me for help.”

Zondani said he had faced multiple challenges but the memory of his brother, who he lost because of mental health issues, continued to inspire him to do more.

​For more information, contact Zolani Zondani on Facebook.