Mandela Bay Theatre Complex tour spotlights arts heritage and legends

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Mandela Bay Theatre Complex council member Desira Davids, Pat Kondile (George Pemba’s former neighbour) and Phumelele Zonela, from New Brighton/Blawa Township Tourism, in front of the home where Pemba used to live in New Brighton

In celebration of World Theatre Day, the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex kicked off its two-day Culture Media Tour showcasing the city’s vibrant arts, culture and heritage offerings.

The annual tour saw media from across SA visit the homes of legends George Pemba and Dudley Tito among other highlights that formed part of the region’s pioneering history in the arts.

The tour provided the opportunity to engage with local cultural leaders, township tourism leaders and heritage initiatives.

Lucky Christmas Ngqawana, 46, the son of late jazz legend Zim Ngqawana, was also part of the tour.

Ngqawana’s son said he was happy the tour gave him the opportunity to recall his father’s legacy.

“We are really happy as the Forum of Tourism in New Brighton, led by Phumelele Heritage Kondile, but we do need support from the municipality.

“Two years before my father died, he told me I should prioritise protecting his legacy because he had left a huge legacy.

“I still have his journal, with his handwriting, we will have his statue as well, because Zim was a global figure,” he said.

MBTC chief executive Monde Ngonyama said the institution was a schedule 3A declared institution which made it a national entity.

This was their way of extending the national footprint of the institution as well as the rich heritage the province had to offer, he said.

The institution is celebrating 40 years of the Barn Theatre, and Ngonyama said a host of activities were planned.

Among the upcoming events is the April Fools Comedy Season from April 24-25, May 9 Remembering Zim Ngqawana (with the University of KwaZulu-Natal) and many others.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with our Indian community for an Indian Arts Cultural Week, we will announce our annual opera collaboration week.

“We are also introducing a new segment with the universities’ jazz schools, we will bring Wits, UKZN and Rhodes International Library.

“We will also launch the weekly schools programme.

“As we speak, the iconic late Athol Fugard’s production My children! My Africa! is in Kirkwood, but that is a start,” Ngonyama said.

For more on the MBTC’s programme, readers can follow its social media handles.