MBDA fires CEO Anele Qaba for misconduct, loss of trust

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The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has fired its CEO, Anele Qaba.

The decision was made during a special board meeting on Friday. In a statement, MBDA board chair Khulile Nzo said they resolved to terminate his employment on the grounds of material breach, misconduct and loss of trust.

In the interim, Unati Peter will continue to serve as acting CEO.

Qaba, who was suspended in December, said he has challenged his dismissal in court.

“I have consulted with my legal team in relation to the decision taken by the board, which is, in my view, flawed and unlawful.

“On that basis, I am challenging and seeking an order to have it set aside. My legal team had already prepared and filed court papers.”

He said the matter was set to be heard in the Gqeberha high court next week.

Nzo said the board had concluded its trust relationship with Qaba had irretrievably broken down, rendering his continued employment untenable.

“Accordingly, Qaba’s employment with the agency has been terminated with immediate effect.

“The board fully acknowledges the anxiety and discomfort that this period has imposed on all members of the organisation, partners and stakeholders.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the hard work, professionalism and resilience demonstrated by staff throughout this challenging time. The board thanks Qaba for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“The board will, at the appropriate time, communicate the process for appointing a permanent CEO.”

Nzo encouraged employees to stay focused and continue directing their efforts towards achieving the agency’s objectives.

Earlier this year, Qaba made explosive allegations against the agency’s board, accusing it of systematically undermining governance, interfering in administration and protecting officials purportedly implicated in financial misconduct.

He made the allegations in a letter to the deputy mayor, Gary van Niekerk, and the co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Zolile Williams.

In his letter, Qaba claimed the actions of the newly appointed MBDA board had, from the outset, suggested it was protecting certain officials facing various allegations.

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