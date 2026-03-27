New Suzuki Across SUV just makes sense

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The Suzuki Across will be available in two key model derivatives starting with the entry-level GL and flagship GLX

Pricing starts at R349,900 for the Across 1.5 mild-hybrid GL manual (Tremaine van Aardt)

In an era of uncertainty, war and social media, these days South Africans are just looking for something that makes sense.

Well, Suzuki has seemingly stepped in to provide exactly that, albeit in the automotive compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) sense, with the brand’s recently launched Suzuki Across.

The vehicle’s allure of sensibility incorporates a mix of new technology with old school functionality, a mild hybrid powertrain and packaged at a price point that other, non-Chinese brands, are struggling to stick too.

Time to Torque landed in the Mother City last week to be among the first in SA to test the vehicle looking to make its mark in the highly competitive and ever-growing segment.

After a night of futuristic presentations and powerpoints wrapped up, the next day started in the parking lot of The Vineyard.

There, a fleet of freshly polished Across vehicles stood ready for our ride along the scenic and winding Cape coastal route.

The Suzukis — available in three trims (GL auto and manual and the flagship GLX) — present themselves as stylish, spacious and sophisticated.

There are minimal differences in exterior features between the versions aside from the panoramic glass sunroof and machine cut 17″ alloy rims as opposed to painted alloys on the lower version.

A variety of colour options including Arctic White Pearl, Silver Pearl Metallic, Mystic Green Pearl, Magma Grey Metallic, Red Metallic, Blue Pearl Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl were on display.

A pair of sleek LED headlights, joined by the stylish silver strip, underpinned by LED fog lights and the seamless contours of the two-tone front make it a sleek city slicker.

And the side view introduces the Across go-anywhere element with big wheel arches providing 210mm of ground clearance and functional roof rails.

Walking along the side, past its 2,600mm wheelbase, revealed a striking rear with a LED lightstrip running the length of the hands-free electric tailgate.

Admittedly, we would have preferred one solid strip instead of it being interrupted.

The combination of leather armrests, good quality plastics, silver accents, ambient lighting and minimalist centre column creates an aura of space and understated class (Tremaine van Aardt)

Nevertheless, opening the tailgate of our GL auto test vehicle produced a spacious 347-litre boot which in the flagship can be kitted out with a subwoofer and 12v socket.

The interior, exposed through the keyless entry feature, is where the vehicle really brings its point Across as being a serious contender in the C-segment SUV market.

There are a plethora of features in the blacked out ergonomical cabin.

A pair of comfortable cloth grey and black seats with adjustable height function allows the driver to determine the best perch over the polyurethane multifunction steering wheel that also boasts paddle shifters.

Cloth seats are replaced by eight-way electronically adjustable leather and ventilated seats in the GLX variant.

The combination of leather armrests, good quality plastics, silver accents, ambient lighting and minimalist centre column creates an aura of space and understated class.

As we pushed the start engine button and set off on the drive, my device easily paired with the clear and easy-to-use infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A host of other features include a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control, four USB Type-C ports and a wireless charging pad.

However. from the outset, the stop/start function proved too sensitive for my liking, leading to it being turned off.

This was done through what is possibly the most convenient element, actually buttons to the right of the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Other functions such as a volume twist knob and air-conditioning controls also provide a much-needed reprieve from the irritating fully touch integrated infotainment systems in some modern vehicles.

Safety features include six airbags (front, side and curtain), as well as ABS, EBD, ESP and hill hold control.

Automatic models are also equipped with an electric parking brake with brake hold.

The range-topping Across GLX builds on the GL specification with a host of extras including a head-up display, an eight-speaker Harman Infinity sound system and a 360º view camera.

The GLX is further equipped with front and rear parking sensors and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention and lane keep assist, blind spot monitor and more.

The drive itself along the Misty Cliffs, up Chapmans Peak and down to the waterfront was both comfortable and efficient with the GL averaging slightly below 6l/100km, slightly higher than the claimed 5.3l/100km.

Suzuki’s latest offering is powered by an always-on mild-hybrid system.

The 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine makes 76kW and 137Nm and is paired to the decent six-speed automatic transmission — the GL manual being five speed.

The mild-hybrid system works continuously to assist the petrol engine, with the premises of delivering performance expected from a naturally aspirated motor while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

And while the Across felt poised in the corners and steady at triple-digit speed along the freeway, during ascents it did feel underpowered and lacked a little oomph in getting up to speed.

But shifting Across city streets, mountainous passes and freeway driving was a breeze at reasonable speeds.

And the sophisticated and practical interior with minimal road noise and intelligent integration was a pleasure to be inside.

While the Across could do with a little more punch in power, the overall package including the styling, technology, practicality and price point is sure to see it making inroads in the segment.

Pricing starts at R349,900 for the Across 1.5 GL 5MT.

The GL 6AT is priced at R372,900, while the flagship Across 1.5 GLX is available from R464,900.

Customers opting for the GLX model can also specify the two-tone exterior finish at an additional cost of R4,500.

The range is sold with a four-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/200,000km promotional warranty.