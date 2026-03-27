Terblanche trial postponed to 2027

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murder accused Arnold Terblanche in the high court speaking to his lawyer Alwyn Griebenow. Picture: Eugnee Coetzee

The trial of Gqeberha businessman Arnold Terblanche has been postponed to February 2027.

Terblanche’s attorney Alwyn Griebenow confirmed on Friday that the matter will be heard in 2027 as the judge, Nyameko Gqamana, would also have to deal with other matters.

Businessman Arnold Terblanche, right, with defence team attorney Peter Daubermann, left, and lawyer, Alwyn Griebenow. Picture: Eugene Coetzee (Eugene Coetzee)

The Herald understands that Terblanche’s legal team submitted on Friday that they first want to get the toxicology report for his estranged wife, Vicki, after allegations that she could have been drugged.

“There were no further court dates allocated at this stage for the matter.

“Therefore the matter was postponed and the first available dates that were given by acting judge president for this specific judge to be available is next year, February 1, 2027, because the judge has other matters to attend to,” Griebenow said.

The state alleges that Vicki was killed at Terblanche’s behest as a result of them going through a bitter divorce and custody battle over their minor son.

Vicki’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, admitted to his involvement in the murder plot — but Leach and his friend Dylan Cullis blamed each other for the actual killing.

They are both serving lengthy prison sentences.

Reinhardt Leach stands accused of the murder on October 19 2021 of Vicki Terblanche at the behest of her estranged husband Arnold Terblanche. (EUGNE COETZEE)

Cullis previously told the court in a full confession that Leach had been hired by Terblanche to kill Vicki on October 18, 2021.

He said Vicki was drugged and suffocated before her body was buried in a shallow grave.

After planting drugs in her Mill Park complex home, Leach reported her missing to the police.

A third person implicated in the matter, Leach’s friend Mario de Ridder Jnr, has since turned state witness.

Terblanche is out on bail of R1m and has maintained his innocence throughout.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald