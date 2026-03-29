McKenzie to take legal action over inmate’s interview allegations

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he will be taking legal action over a prison inmate's interview allegations.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie will pursue legal action against multiple parties after explosive allegations made by a prison inmate during a televised interview on eNCA.

“[PA leader] McKenzie will be taking legal action against the commissioner and minister of correctional services, eNCA, its editor and [journalist] Heidi Giokos in her personal capacity and will also report this matter to the broadcasting ombudsman,” PA spokesperson Steve Motale said on Sunday.

The row follows a televised interview in which convicted fraudster Jermaine Prim spoke telephonically from prison, making a series of allegations about his relationship with McKenzie.

During the interview, Prim claimed he had met McKenzie through an associate, Mario “Ikit” Darzis, in about 2012 and reconnected with him in 2020 after the death of Nathaniel Julies, 16, in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

He further alleged that McKenzie facilitated his access to communication while incarcerated.

“Yes, Gayton sent in two phones for me at the time,” Prim said when asked whether the events took place while he was in prison.

The PA has rejected the claims.

“His claims are categorically false,” said Motale.

The circumstances under which the interview was conducted were deeply concerning.

“By his own account, Prim was able to initiate direct contact with a journalist from within a correctional facility. It raises serious questions about how such access was obtained, whether it was authorised and whether correctional regulations have been breached,” he said.

The department has denied involvement and pointed out that the situation pointed to a lapse in control.

“It is extraordinary that a convicted inmate is able to conduct an unsupervised media interview while making serious criminal allegations against other people without any evidence at all,” said Motale.

Prim’s claims were not new and had previously been raised in an untested prison letter that had already been flagged in parliamentary processes as requiring investigation.

“We have seen this before. Last year, we were subjected to the same abuse through the same eNCA news channel and the same journalist. No evidence was presented then, no evidence has emerged since then, and no new evidence has come to light even now,” said McKenzie.

The allegations come amid broader claims linking McKenzie to the “Big Five Cartel”, a criminal network allegedly involved in drug trafficking, contract killings, tender fraud, extortion and kidnappings, which is now under investigation by the Madlanga commission.

“I do not know who this so-called ‘Big Five’ is. I have never met anyone whose name has been mentioned in connection with it, and I categorically deny any links to such individuals,” he said.

The matter has also surfaced before a parliamentary ad hoc committee probing alleged corruption in the criminal justice system, where KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was questioned about a letter authored by Prim.

During those proceedings, MK Party MP David Skosana claimed Prim possessed a voice recording allegedly linking McKenzie to illicit activities.

Motale, however, dismissed Prim’s credibility outright.

‘Credibility’

“Prim is a convicted criminal currently serving a prison sentence for fraud, scams and theft. His credibility is not a matter of debate. It is totally absent,” he said.

“Not a single piece of credible, verifiable evidence has been produced to support Jermaine Prim’s wild claims. He has shown no bank records, has no corroborating witnesses and has no documentation.”

He also rejected claims that Prim had not been convicted, saying this was “a lie repeated at every turn by his family”.

Motale cited past reports alleging that Prim had run a fraud syndicate from prison using cloned phone numbers and impersonating senior officials.

“What South Africans are witnessing now is a continuation of that same modus operandi: misdirection, fabrication and the deliberate targeting of high-profile leaders to generate attention.”

According to Motale, Prim initially contacted McKenzie in 2020 under false pretences.

“At first, McKenzie had no knowledge that he was communicating with a convicted inmate. He was deliberately misled into believing he was engaging with an ordinary member of the public.”

Motale said McKenzie has never met Prim in person and cut off communication once his identity became clear.

A complaint was later lodged after Prim allegedly threatened PA members from prison, leading to his transfer to a more secure facility.

The PA has described the saga as politically motivated.

“This is dirty politics at play. With the tremendous success of our party and my work as a minister, we fully expected these types of campaigns before a very important election,” said McKenzie.

He urged the public not to be misled.

“South Africans are not naive. A convicted fraudster does not become a credible whistleblower simply by making louder or more sensational allegations,” he said.

Motale said the party remained committed to accountability but would not engage further unless credible evidence emerged.

“Until then, these allegations remain what they are: baseless, unproven and unworthy of public trust.”

TimesLIVE