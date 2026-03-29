Motorists urged to play their part to reduce Easter weekend road carnage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape transport department is pulling out all the stops to decrease crashes during the Easter weekend.

The behaviour of motorists is crucial in curbing deadly accidents on Eastern Cape roads over the Easter weekend, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha said on Sunday.

Nqatha, alongside health MEC Ntandokazi Capa, will launch the Easter Arrive Alive Campaign on Tuesday.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase in the next few days as people head off on holiday for the long weekend.

The provincial transport department has warned that road safety operations are set to intensify.

Nqatha highlighted the critical link between road safety enforcement and the growing pressure road crashes place on emergency health services.

“The joint operation will see law enforcement officers and emergency medical teams issued with clear operational directives, before being deployed strategically along key routes to respond swiftly as traffic volumes increase,” provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“The campaign builds on the province’s strong festive season performance, which saw the Eastern Cape record the highest decline in road crashes and fatalities nationally, and a significant rise in drunk-driving arrests.”

Nqatha said the department was determined to sustain and build on the gains.

“We have demonstrated that progress is possible,” he said.

“However, safer roads require more than enforcement; they require responsible behaviour from every road user.

“Motorists, in particular, must play their part in saving lives.”

The department called on all road users to obey the rules of the road and prioritise safety to ensure that more lives were protected over the Easter weekend.

Launching the 2026 Easter Road Safety Campaign a week ago, transport minister Barbara Creecy lauded the progress made in reducing road fatalities nationwide this year.

“We are pleased to report that we have seen encouraging signs,” Creecy said.

“Preliminary data for the period January 1 to March 15 indicates the lowest number of fatalities in six years

“The number of crashes in the period decreased by 11% compared with the same period in 2025.

“Every province has seen a decrease in the number of crashes.

“Fatalities have decreased by 10% compared with the same period last year.

“Six provinces recorded decreases in fatalities: namely Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal, Mpumalanga, North West and the Eastern Cape.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch