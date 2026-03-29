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Ramaphosa’s policing problem: who will step into Masemola’s shoes?

With senior cops under investigation and options limited, the president faces a high-stakes choice for the country’s top police post

Isaac Mahlangu

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

Deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili is a frontrunner to get the nod from President Cyril Ramaphosa to act as police commissioner. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

As President Cyril Ramaphosa grapples with finding a temporary replacement for national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, experts say his options are narrowing.

Masemola was last week summoned to appear in court on April 21 to face criminal charges linked to a R360m police tender awarded two years ago to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. Twelve other senior police officers were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the tender and appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court the following day.

While Masemola has not yet been suspended, Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, said the president was considering the matter but declined to provide a timeframe.

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