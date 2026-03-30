Citrus farmers flag fuel risk before export season

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The Middle East is the second biggest export market for South African citrus after Europe. File photo

Citrus farmers are reporting isolated cases of diesel shortages as the industry braces for a fuel price increase, potentially impacting the fruit export season which starts in April, a growers’ body said on Monday.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources has said South Africa’s fuel supplies will remain stable in the short-term, despite the war in the Middle East which has unsettled energy and transport markets and disrupted global shipping.

“While official assurances indicate national supply remains stable, industry participants have reported limited diesel availability at certain stations, seemingly caused by unusual buying patterns and controlled allocation by industry players,” the Citrus Growers’ Association (CGA) of Southern Africa said.

South Africa, the world’s second-largest citrus exporter after Spain, exported a record 3.05-million tonnes of citrus in 2025, an increase of 22% over the year before.

The Middle East is the second biggest export market for South African citrus after Europe, accounting for 19% of total shipments in 2024, according to CGA data.

The association said 95% of citrus exports are moved by road to ports, exposing the industry to fuel supply and price shocks.

“Should controlled selling or limited availability of diesel persist, it could directly affect the functioning of the citrus supply chain,” the CGA said.

Major agricultural lobby groups have proposed measures such as temporary exemption from paying the fuel levy for primary producers, including farmers, to cushion against the impact of steep fuel price increases expected on April 1.

Reuters