Entries open for 2026 Eastern Cape exporter awards

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The Exporters Eastern Cape Exporter of the Year awards were officially launched in Gqeberha on Thursday, 26 March at Wirk in Circular Drive. Pictured, from left, are Vernon Naidoo, Vincent Juta, Gideon Smith, Selwyn Willis, Kingsley Dell-Robertson and Randall Jonas

The Exporters Eastern Cape Exporter of the Year awards were officially launched in Gqeberha in an effort to recognise and celebrate excellence among exporters in the province.

In addition to acknowledging the efforts of exporters, the annual awards provide businesses with an opportunity to reflect on their efficiencies, economic relevance, and competitive edge.

The launch, on Thursday at Wirk in Circular Drive, allowed organisers to share their vision for this year’s awards and encourage entries across the various categories.

Exporters Eastern Cape chair Quintin Levey highlighted the value the awards bring.

“This initiative creates valuable recognition while showcasing what the Eastern Cape has to offer.

“It provides excellent exposure for businesses, boosts staff morale, and can even strengthen tender applications.

“The added benefit of coaching from industry experts, such as business coach Colin Carmody, makes it a well-rounded opportunity for growth.”

Levey also outlined the criteria businesses need to follow and the steps required to qualify.

“You must be an exporter that operates in the Eastern Cape. You can do direct or indirect exporting.

“You must be operational in the Eastern Cape, even if you are a national exporter, and you must be operational for at least two years.”

The categories include best exporter: original equipment manufacturer, best exporter: corporate, best exporter: medium enterprise, best exporter: small business, emerging exporter award, best provider of service to exporters, Community Chest CSI award (large companies), Community Chest CSI award (small and medium companies), IDC job creator award, SJM Flex environmental award, and SJM Flex environmental practice award.

Last year’s overall winner, the S4 Group, is a multi-award-winning company offering turnkey automation and industrial software solutions worldwide.

They have won the award three years in a row.

S4 Integration marketing manager Gideon Smith emphasised how the awards go beyond competition, fostering growth and community among participants.

“These awards give you a chance to measure yourself against your peers.

“It’s not just about the competition, it’s also about building a sense of community.

“As a previous winner, I can tell you it’s important to encourage people to enter and really put effort into their submissions,” Smith said.

Judge Randall Jonas highlighted the importance of thoughtful and well-structured entries.

“Judges are looking for strong qualitative data, what you include in your entry, and how well you interpret the criteria.

“Structure is key, and one of the biggest mistakes companies make is delegating entries to juniors. It needs to come from a place of real insight,” Jonas said.

The awards are proudly supported by Kingfisher FM as one of the media sponsors, and Carmody from The Alternative Board, who sponsors the Exporter of the Year.

For entry forms, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, contact Suzanne Loubser at info@exportersec.co.za .

Entries close on Friday August 7, with winners to be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, November 6, at the Tramways Building.

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