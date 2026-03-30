Gqeberha dancers win gold on Serbian stage

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Two talented dancers Irene Allan, 19, and Leanka Laubscher, 35, from Leanka Laubscher School of Dance, from Gqeberha, proudly represented Africa as part of the SA Team Talent Africa at the prestigious Dance Fest Novi Sad (Euro Dance) in Serbia and returned with trophies and medals

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A talented duo of Gqeberha dancers took to the world stage and returned to the continent as champions after claiming top honours at the prestigious Dance Fest Novi Sad (Euro Dance) in Serbia.

Sherwood resident Leanka Laubscher and her dance student Irene Allan from Mount Pleasant were among the almost 4,000 performers, from 20 countries, participating in the event.

The pair arrived in the Bay on Wednesday evening with trophies and medals.

Laubscher won two gold medals and trophies for her MTV adult - Victory Lap along with the musical adult - Pink Panther dance productions.

While Allan won a gold medal and trophy for her ballet senior - Nikiya as well as jazz senior - Trouble dance productions.

Laubscher said she was proud of their achievements on one of the biggest dance platforms in the world.

“Their government funds the competition, because in Novi Sad dance is really big, no one plays rugby or soccer it is just about dancing.

“This year, team SA absolutely conquered.

“There was another dance studio from Johannesburg that had two pieces in the Gala Awards which we have never been to before so that was incredible for us.

“To do the entire competition, then sit and watch team SA in the World Gala, we won 23 times from a team of 27 so almost everyone went up on the podium — that was really cool,” Laubscher said.

She said they really honed in on their routines from December.

“We trained hardcore hours, so when we were on that stage we were basically ready.

“I tell you, you do not get used to the feeling of being on that stage. Every time I am on that stage it feels overwhelming.

“I danced in a musical dance routine, that is anything with a character in musicals so I did Pink Panther,” Laubscher said.

Allan, who competed on an international stage for the first time, said that she was nervous until she stepped on the stage and from there she was overjoyed to perform.

“I did not put myself under pressure to bring back gold or anything, I performed for the experience, the passion and I was doing it for myself.

“I feel like I get that bond with my purpose while on stage and that is an amazing feeling.

“When I am on stage I just feel like it is me and the judges, I barely notice the audience.

“I dabble in a lot of dance forms, but I feel most people do it to compete, but I do it to express myself. For me that is my language,” Allan said.

Content that she had already played her part through competing, she said she was pleasantly surprised when she was called to the podium twice.

Apart from competing and collecting medals, the pair also got to go on tour during their stay.

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