WATCH | KuGompo City protest: Vehicle damage toll revised down from 12 to 10

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The number of vehicles damaged in KuGompo City on Monday during the traditional leaders’ protest against the reported coronation of a Nigerian “king” has been revised down to 10.

Initially, police said 12 vehicles had been damaged.

“Confirmed figures of damaged vehicles are 10, with one partially torched building in North End,” police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.

“Firefighters arrived in time to extinguish the fire.

“Thus far, no arrests have been made.”

After the trail of destruction, public order police are still monitoring the affected areas.

Albany, Buffalo and Oxford streets have been identified as the most affected areas.

“The public is urged to exercise caution in these areas,” Gantana said.

Daily Dispatch