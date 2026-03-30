Misa calls for fuel levy relief before looming April price hikes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Misa has called on government to introduce a temporary reduction in fuel levies. File photo

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) has called on the government to introduce a temporary reduction in fuel levies, warning that a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices is expected from April 1.

The imminent hike follows recent volatility in global oil markets linked to the US-Israel-Iran war, which has pushed fuel prices higher.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently said the government is considering measures to ease the impact of rising fuel costs. However, Misa said intervention is urgently needed, arguing that delays would place further strain on households.

The organisation said many South Africans already spend a significant portion of their income on transport and electricity, with pressure expected to intensify as electricity tariff increases take effect in April.

Eskom will implement an 8.76% tariff increase for the 2026/2027 financial year from April 1, while municipal customers are set to face average increases of 9.01% from July 1.

Misa said the combined effect of higher fuel and electricity costs could deepen financial pressure on households and reduce disposable income.

The organisation also warned that rising fuel prices could have knock-on effects for the retail motor industry, where reduced consumer spending may affect dealerships and workshops.

Misa pointed to Namibia’s recent decision to temporarily reduce fuel levies as a possible model, adding that similar measures in South Africa could help limit the impact of higher fuel prices.

The organisation said government intervention on fuel levies would provide short-term relief while broader economic pressures persist.