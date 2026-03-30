Nelson Mandela University launches multilingual language policy

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Nelson Mandela University has officially launched its revised language policy which positions isiXhosa, Afrikaans and English as languages of learning and teaching, assessment, administration and engagement.

The launch on Friday coincided with International Multilingualism Day.

Central to the policy, which also makes provision for sign language, is a commitment to advancing isiXhosa as a scientific language which can one day function as a medium of instruction at the institution.

Faculty of Humanities executive dean Prof Pamela Maseko spoke at the launch about the reintellectualisation of isiXhosa, and the recognition of all languages as sources of knowledge.

Maseko said the policy recognised multilingualism as a critical enabler of student success and inclusive institutional culture.

“In South Africa, the provision for development of language policy and multilingual provisions within that policy are a legislative imperative, so we are doing this because it is the right thing to do, but also because we are required to.

“We recognise the importance of sign language in these spaces, and so the university declares that it commits to the promotion of South African Sign Language for accessibility for students.

“We make a distinction between languages of instruction and languages of learning and teaching.

“English is dominant and has power at the moment in our institutions.”

Maseko said in terms of engagement that was allowed in class, the university must acknowledge other languages recognised in the policy for learning and teaching.

“We commit to supporting staff in developing and capacitating them in multilingual pedagogies.

“Learning how to interact with these different languages even when you speak one language is a reality.

“We recognise the importance of language in shaping academic success, and therefore the policy encourages faculties to consider multilingual approaches in assessment practices.”

Maseko said one of the most transformative aspects of the policy was the commitment to invest in the intellectual development of isiXhosa as a scientific language.

“The university intends to support the production and the acquisition of scholarly texts in isiXhosa across disciplines, and to develop texts that enable these languages to function effectively within the academic discourse.”

NMU Transformation Office equality promotion and social inclusion co-ordinator Sinoyolo Magqasheka said language was of the utmost importance in ensuring students did not feel “like a refugee in the university”.

“Language is a constitutionally guaranteed right and it is equal to all other rights, but at the same time it holds this peculiar position where it is a key to unlocking knowledge and unlocking society.”

NMU Arts, Culture and Heritage deputy director Giselle Ballie said it was important to understand the difference between the institution and organisation.

“In Arts, Culture and Heritage we deal a lot with the life of the university and this university has some fascinating societies that are actually language-based.

“Diversity in South Africa is not material cultural materialities; diversity is actually language, and that shapes us. We are our languages.”

Maseko said the university’s language policy aimed to ensure that all voices were heard and that everyone felt included and understood.

“Everybody’s knowledge is embedded in their language, and that gets to be a part of the learning process.”

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