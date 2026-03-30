Rachel Kolisi’s memoir reveals journey through loss, healing and rediscovery

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Rachel Kolisi launches her deeply personal memoir 'Falling Forward' at the Collegiate Girls' High School in Parsons Hill on Thursday

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SA businesswoman and author Rachel Kolisi has opened a deeply personal chapter of her life, offering audiences an intimate look at her journey of resilience, identity, and self-discovery.

Kolisi officially launched her book, Falling Forward, at Collegiate Girls’ High School.

The memoir will also be accompanied by an upcoming documentary.

The event, on Thursday, saw Kolisi engage warmly with attendees, signing books and taking photographs, creating an atmosphere that mirrored the themes of connection and authenticity woven throughout her work.

The project, which combines both the written word and visual storytelling, traces Kolisi’s life through moments of loss, healing and rediscovery, unpacking the complexities of navigating personal challenges in the public eye.

The memoir, co-written with author Zibu Sithole, delves deeper into the private experiences behind her public persona, exploring her childhood, marriage, motherhood, and the pressures that come with being in the spotlight.

“It feels so good to be back.

“We started in my hometown of Makhanda, and now we’re here and it feels amazing.

“Every time I come back, my soul settles.

“It feels like my life has come full circle.

“I can’t believe how my life has turned out.

“I used to play hockey here at Collegiate and now I’m back here sharing my story,” Kolisi said.

In conversation with the Arena Holdings Eastern Cape Production Hub editor Catherine Richards, Kolisi shared some of the main aspects of her life that she wrote about in the book, including her journey with faith, the many layers of being a mother and how she has grown through healing and hardships.

Alongside the release of the book is the Falling Forward documentary, a deeply personal film that captures Kolisi’s emotional journey in a raw and unfiltered way.

The documentary offers audiences a front-row seat to the defining seasons of her life, focusing on themes of identity, courage, healing and the process of starting over.

“This book was probably the fastest book ever to be published by Pan Macmillan.

“I spent Christmas writing and working on the book.

“The documentary came about when I was just hanging out with my friends, and we just started filming these moments and that’s how the idea for the documentary came about,” said Kolisi.

As a public figure, Kolisi has had to navigate the balance between visibility and privacy.

She maintains that sticking to her boundaries has helped her with sharing her life and protecting her peace.

“People on social media show all the good moments, I’ve decided to normalise showing everything, even the bad moments.

“But even so, there are so many parts of my life that the world will never get to see,” she said.

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The Herald