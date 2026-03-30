SA lifesaving championships bring vibrant crowds to Gqeberha

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A competitor in the 60-70 age group, Hennie Roos from East London, in action at Kings Beach, Gqeberha. The weeklong DHL Lifesaving SA Championships are on until Wednesday, April 1

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Gqeberha’s Kings Beach and the Newton Park Swimming Pool are playing host to SA’s lifesaving royalty, with thousands of competitors and supporters attending the DHL Lifesaving South African Championships.

Visitors said on Sunday they were enjoying their stay, praising the atmosphere and competition even as large parts of the city continued to grapple with a 21-day power outage.

The week-long championships started on Thursday, featuring a full programme of competition across both surf and pool disciplines as 1,350 athletes from across SA competed for national honours.

DHL Lifesaving Championships organiser and director of sport for Lifesaving SA Craig van Rooyen said the electricity outages had cost Lifesaving SA a lot of time and effort to ensure the competition could go ahead.

“From an organisational point of view, it has been very tough this year.

“We have had a lot of obstacles in the way, particularly with the power.

“It has caused a lot of disruption and upset, and it has put a lot of pressure on us as organisers.

“It is putting us in a huge financial predicament, having to rewire our club, the beach and our offices all onto generators.

“Lifesaving SA is having to absorb all these costs.”

He said the livestream event was being broadcast to 32-million people in the lifesaving federation worldwide.

“We are running everything on generators since last week Monday, but fortunately the positive side is that the competition has run well and the weather has been great.

“What our visitors have managed to get from the pool and the beach has been of such a great level of competition that it has balanced out the negative side of it.

“We have action on the beach and in the pool every single day; we have 1,350 athletes in Gqeberha for this competition from 36 clubs countrywide.

“Today is the Master’s day so it is all the legends, the ‘ou ballies’ competition.

“One of the most successful Nipper [13 and younger] Championships over the last three days, with really good feedback from tourists and travellers from around the country, has been phenomenal.”

Adam Neill from Llandudno in the Western Cape said the electricity shortages had not affected his experience at this year’s championships.

“The place we have stayed at had a bit of backup, but the next place we are staying at doesn’t so we will see.

“We are Zimbabweans so we are kind of used to it.

“Nothing can put a damper on lifesaving, it is just a jol.

“We have been coming down to Gqeberha for these competitions for so many years and I know the pylon went down, which is a bit frustrating, but over the past five years it has felt like PE has really got its vibe back.”

Three under-12 competitors Katie Dyason, Emma Richards and Emily Clark, said they were regular visitors to the Bay.

“We have been coming to these competitions for three years now.”

Emma said that not having electricity was “annoying” and that being without Wi-Fi was an inconvenience.

Clifton Beach lifeguard Phumelele Twalo said: “It’s been a lot of fun, its nice to come out to PE and be a part of the action and this thing we all love which is lifesaving.”

Van Rooyen said that while the sporting element was the fun side of lifesaving, it was rooted in preventing drowning and saving lives.

“We are the only humanitarian sport in the world.

“Our lifeguards that compete here have all given back between 20 and 300 voluntary duty hours a year in order to qualify to compete at this championship.

“The guys that you see competing here are the ones that are protecting the public as volunteers every single weekend.

“They give back to the community week after week on the beaches saving lives, so its more than just a sport.”

Van Rooyen said that the Lifesaving World Championships would be held in Nelson Mandela Bay in November and December, with more than 4,800 competitors from 60 countries set to descend on the city.

“This will be the first time this event has been hosted in South Africa since 1996, when it was held in Durban.

“The impact that this is going to have on tourism in Gqeberha throughout job creation, we are looking at about R480m that is going to be brought into the city from this event.

“A number of our hotels are already fully booked for that period.

“Our biggest worry is that the city ensures that our infrastructure is ready for the World Championships, it is of grave concern for myself.”

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