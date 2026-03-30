Sewage leak sparks massive fish die-off in Swartkops Estuary

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Thousands of dead fish lie on the south bank of the Swartkops Estuary at Redhouse on Friday morning. Tens of thousands more have died in the last few days up and down the estuary

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Tens of thousands of fish are suffocating to death in the Swartkops Estuary.

The situation has developed as a result of a three-week sewage leak that has been pouring into the Motherwell stormwater canal.

Environmentalists and locals have labelled it one of the worst fish kills yet seen in the hard-pressed Swartkops Estuary, once a renowned fishing mecca.

The drama unfolded on Friday with videos of “black coffee water” and thousands of dead fish strewn along the banks of the estuary, sparking outrage on social media.

A local fish scientist said the accumulated sewage had triggered the appearance of a hazardous algal bloom, and as the algae decayed it was leaching oxygen from the water, subsequently suffocating the fish.

Swartkops estuary watchers pointed to a range of devastating effects including on the large subsistence fishing community that relied on the estuary to survive.

Zwartkops Conservancy executive member Jenny Rump said on Saturday she had first reported the sewage leak to the metro on March 9 after her conservancy team found pungent effluent pouring down the Motherwell canal.

“That same day, we saw traditional healers conducting a ceremony on the estuary bank nearby and immersing initiates, and we had to warn them,” Rump said.

“On March 18, the sewage was still pouring down the canal and, as a result, our Masifundisane environmental education lesson was disrupted.”

She said there was a metro team on site working on the problem on Saturday morning.

“We are happy they are finally here but, even as they work, the sewage is still pouring down the canal and the fish, crabs, prawns and other estuarine animals are still dying.

“One of the main underlying problems is lack of sewerage infrastructure maintenance.

“The municipal officials on the ground are doing their best.

“But this metro is just not coping.”

The dead fish included small species like mullet but also juveniles of many large marine fish that use the estuary as a nursery (nadine strydom)

Rod Lockhead, 67, who has lived in Redhouse all his life, said the estuary was a scene of devastation.

“It’s a seriously bad algal bloom.

“The water is like black coffee.

“There are dead and stressed fish all over, in the shallows and on the banks, and the grey gulls are gorging themselves on the carcasses.

“That’s how it was on Friday and how it still is today.

“It’s all due to the effluent, I guess, that is coming into the river.”

He said among the dead fish were large numbers of juvenile grunter, steenbras, kob and even leervis.

“That’s important not just for the recreational anglers but also the massive number of subsistence anglers that rely on this estuary.

“Those guys depend on the bait they extract and the fish that they catch from these waters to survive.

“This current situation will be causing havoc in that community.”

Keen recreational fisherman Murray van Vuuren, 31, said it pained him to see the large number of little fish lying on the banks of the estuary.

“I’ve seen photos from the ’60s, ’70s and even ’80s and they were pulling out really big fish from the Swartkops.

“But you’ll never get that now.

“And it’s not from over-fishing, in my view — it’s this pollution.

“A lot of our ocean fish use estuaries as nurseries for the first couple of years of their lives before exiting into the sea to mature.

“But even if they survive, how can they grow properly and retain their spawning capacity in conditions like this?

“I find it really painful to see.”

Fish scientist Prof Nadine Strydom described the situation as disastrous.

“All the dead fish I saw — including endangered white steenbras, lots of Cape stumpnose, piggies and mullet — were in their first year of life.

“This will have a knock-on effect in a few years as it removes the future prey for birds and bigger fish that people catch for both recreation and consumption.”

She said the sewage was injecting large volumes of nutrients into the estuary.

“These nutrients are turning the estuary into a giant fertiliser dump and driving a bloom of harmful alga called Heterosigma akashiwo.“

Originally from Japan, akashiwo is Japanese for red tide.

It was likely brought here by migratory birds or in ships’ ballast water.

Strydom said research was still under way to ascertain whether the slimy nature of akashiwo was clogging the gills of fish and breathing apparatus of other estuarine animals and killing them directly.

“But we already know that when the cells of the algae start dying, they decompose and, as they do so, they use up oxygen, and the fish suffocate.”

She said the hardest hit section of the estuary was at Redhouse, which was a feeding hotspot for young fish, and which was also where the algal bloom was at its maximum.

“This is one of the worst fish kills I have witnessed yet in the Swartkops Estuary.”

She said the situation was unacceptable.

“It comes from a reactive approach from our municipality instead of a proactive one that includes maintenance of infrastructure.”

She said fishing in the Swartkops Estuary at present should be regarded as high risk and water sports in the area should be avoided.

Bay infrastructure and engineering executive director Joseph Tsatsire said on Sunday his team had been made aware of the fish kill in the estuary.

“This department has instructed the public health directorate to immediately take quality samples from the Swartkops Estuary to determine ... parameters, and use them for investigation.

“The department has had a collapsed sewer main ... in Motherwell, by the Sasol filling station, and spillage into the Motherwell stormwater canal, and this could have ended in the Swartkops Estuary.

“As a short-term mitigation plan, bypass pumping has been instituted to avoid spillage into the canal.

“Precautionary bio-augmentation treatment has also been introduced at the Motherwell canal outlet into the estuary.

“The contractor is still on site for the long-term repair of the collapsed sewer pipe, and at this time no timelines are available.”

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