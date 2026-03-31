Bay municipality needs R10.9m for power line fix

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will spend R10.9m to kickstart phase two of repairs on the Chelsea–Arlington 132kV power line to prevent further outages.

A report was brought to the council on Tuesday, where it was approved.

The report recommended slashing more than R10m from uncommitted capital projects across the city.

This includes R2m from Cannonville and Colchester stormwater improvements, R1m from new vehicles, R1m from public transport facilities, and R400,000 from the Walmer Town Hall anti-climb fence, among other projects.

The city’s electricity network has been severely disrupted following a series of pylon collapses.

On the night of March 10, a severely corroded pylon collapsed along the Chelsea–Arlington 132kV power line.

Days later, the top of the pylon snapped on the same line, causing another outage.

The towers formed part of the line between the Arlington and Summerstrand substations, which supply power to the Walmer and Summerstrand areas.

At the time of the March 10 collapse, no contract was in place to immediately commence emergency restoration and construction work.

A deviation was applied for and approved to allow the work to proceed on an emergency basis.

This formed part of phase 1, costing R4m.

“The electricity and energy department made sacrifices within its approved capital budget to address phase 1 of the project, necessitating that an amount of R4m be identified with the directorate’s own capital budget,” the report states.

However, after an assessment, phase 2 is needed as a preventative measure.

Phase 2 will involve constructing a 4.3km, 132kV wooden-pole bypass line.

“The directorate does not have sufficient funding available to deal with phase 2, which will cost R10m, hence this request is for approval by council to adjust the capital budget for several directorates.

“The budget and treasury department has assisted in this process by identifying unspent portions or uncommitted portions of the fuel-levy-funded capital projects, to come up with the required savings, as this is to deal with the disaster.”

The report warns that if phase 2 is not implemented, the municipality faces serious risks, such as compromised towers collapsing, especially during strong winds or heavy loads, and customers across the network could experience unplanned electricity outages.

Other proposals that some of the money be cut from are:

Gail Road Depot anti-climb fence — R600,000;

Installation of alarm systems at ward councillors’ offices — R200,000;

Bethelsdorp Community Hall ablution upgrade — R150,000;

Feather Market Centre ablution upgrade — R300,000;

Booysen Park Hall ablution upgrade — R100,000;

Malabar Community Hall ablution upgrade — R150,000;

Chatty Community Hall ablution upgrade — R100,000;

Construction of greenhouses at Peter Gibbs Nursery — R600,000;

Upgrading ablution facility at Peter Gibbs Nursery — R600,000;

Fencing and securing Swartkops Depot — R700,000;

Blue Horizon Bay bulk stormwater phase 1 — R500,000;

Rehabilitation of Varsvlei swimming pool — R300,000; and

Reconstruction of Kwanobuhle Library — R600,000.

HeraldLIVE reported last month that the city’s electricity department is operating without a budget or contract for critical high-voltage infrastructure, owing contractors about R60m.

The Herald