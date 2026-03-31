Eastern Cape citrus industry monitoring war in Middle East

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The ongoing war in the Middle East is presenting challenges to the citrus industry

As the citrus season begins in earnest from April, Eastern Cape marketing chiefs are keeping a close eye on the war in the Middle East, the availability and cost of diesel, and their export routes to the Gulf.

Sundays River Citrus Company chief executive Hannes de Waal, who is also deputy chair of the national Citrus Growers’ Association, said on Monday the situation was serious.

“As far as diesel is concerned, we are seeing a shortage of supply in the Eastern Cape.

“Co-ops are not supplying full allocations and costs are fluctuating depending where you fill up.

“It is a chaotic situation.

“If the cost rises above R30 per litre it will hit our industry and this country like a ton of bricks.”

On the export of citrus from the Eastern Cape, he said that business was currently constrained because of the lack of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

And it could take a sharp turn for the worse if the war spread to the Red Sea.

The Strait of Hormuz has been blocked by Iran through a mixture of threats and direct action against international shipping.

This is in retaliation for being attacked by the US and Israel, with the aim of widening the conflict and creating a global energy crisis.

The Houthis, the Iran-backed militia based in Yemen, have threatened to mount the same action in the Red Sea, the only other maritime conduit to the Middle East countries.

De Waal said the situation was extremely serious not just for Eastern Cape citrus but for the people of the region who relied heavily on food imported from around the globe.

“If the situation remains the same with the Strait of Hormuz closed, we can route our product via the Red Sea.

“That constraint will reduce our Middle East exports to 65-75%. It will be difficult but we will be fine.

“However, if we are blocked as well from going in via the Red Sea, that will be an unmitigated disaster, a famine.

“About 20% of SA citrus goes to the Middle East, including to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Turkey.

“Iraq in particular loves our lemons. So it will be a major blow for us if the Red Sea closes as well.

“But on a broader level, the Gulf countries import 60-90% of their food so if the Red Sea passage is blocked, there will be a humanitarian disaster within weeks.”

The Sundays River Citrus Company represents 62 farmers in the area north of Gqeberha, near the Addo Elephant National Park.

De Waal said the other Eastern Cape citrus farming areas were in Fort Beaufort and Patensie.

The provincial citrus export industry as a whole exported 60-million to 70-million 15kg cartons a year and employed about 25,000 people.

“The Eastern Cape is now the biggest citrus exporter in SA, which exports about 210-million cartons.”

Patensie Citrus Ltd chief executive Fredri Kok said there were a lot of variables and unknown factors to the upcoming season, with the majority being out of the industry’s control and changing daily.

“Up to this point, the Eastern Cape was only affected indirectly by the situation in the Middle East.

“This was mainly with the increased price of oil and the effect on transport and shipping costs where a surcharge for higher fuel prices is in place.

“The Eastern Cape will only start shipping to the Middle East directly in about four weeks’ time.

“At that point, it will have a major effect on the fruit normally destined for these markets.

“Some sizes and grades can only be sold in significant volumes in the Middle East and limited or no access to these markets, plus higher shipping cost and longer journey time, will have a negative effect on returns from these markets.

“Fruit being diverted to alternative markets will have a negative effect on demand in these destinations, as there will naturally be more volumes than what the market equilibrium requires.”

SA’s Citrus Growers’ Association (CGA) said it was also closely monitoring the war and its effect on the availability and cost of diesel.

The association said these factors would affect the upcoming season which began with harvesting in April.

“The CGA has received reports of isolated diesel shortages, which is concerning.

“While official assurances indicate that national supply remains stable, industry participants have reported limited diesel availability at certain stations, seemingly caused by unusual buying patterns and controlled allocation by industry players.”

CGA chief executive Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele said there was an urgent need for an integrated national approach involving government, fuel suppliers, logistics operators, growers and exporters.

“Strong co-ordination, transparency and contingency planning will be essential to ensure the upcoming season proceeds with as little disruption as reasonably possible.

“The government must take into account the important contribution of agriculture exports in the economy.

“SA is the world’s second-largest exporter of citrus, and citrus is SA’s largest agricultural export sector.”

Ntshabele said 95% of the national citrus crop moved by road to ports.

“Should controlled selling or limited availability of diesel persist, it could directly affect the functioning of the citrus supply chain.”

He said the CGA was supportive of the fuel measures recently proposed by Agbiz, Agri SA, and the Fuel Industria Association of SA.

“Recent developments place additional strain on our sector, which supports 140,000 jobs at farm level.

“We therefore encourage the government to assist in mitigating negative impacts and to create an enabling environment that supports the continued growth of the citrus industry.

“This includes action on improved market access to China, India, the US and the European Union.

“We need better access and more markets now more than ever.”

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