EFF calls for arrests after KuGompo ‘Igbo King’ violence

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Protesters in Durban calling for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants. A demonstration in KuGompo City on Monday began as a peaceful gathering led by traditional leaders with protesters assembling at the city hall before handing over a memorandum. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The EFF has called for the arrests of all those involved in violence that erupted during a protest in KuGompo City in the Buffalo City metro, saying those responsible must also be held liable for damages.

This comes after protests on Monday against the reported coronation of Nigerian national chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko as “Igwe Ndigbo Na East London” descended into chaos with shops looted and vehicles set alight.

In a media statement, the EFF condemned the alleged coronation and the violence that followed.

“We additionally call for all those who instigated the violence to be arrested and held liable for damages,” the party said.

“The EFF has, therefore, instructed its structures in the Buffalo City Metropolitan to monitor the situation closely and provide assistance to all South Africans whose infrastructure has been damaged as a result of actions by political parties,” it said.

The party also criticised what it described as the government’s failure to clearly communicate the legal process for recognising traditional leaders.

“A responsible provincial and national government ought to have outlined the prescripts that allow one to be recognised as a royal authority in South Africa clearly and timeously to avoid the violence seen in the city,” the EFF said.

The party reaffirmed that the recognition of kings and queens falls under the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and must follow legal processes.

“For an individual to be recognised as a royal or traditional authority in South Africa, the minister for Cogta must make recommendations to the president. This recognition is then officialised via a notice in a Government Gazette,” the party said.

The EFF said it therefore found the “coronation” offensive and an undermining of legislative processes.

“It is therefore not only offensive, but also illegal for any individual to declare themselves a monarch outside of the legislative processes, and it is even more insulting for a foreign national to declare kingship in another country. Kingship is not only ceremonial, but is tied to the legislative framework of South Africa, bestowing authority over people and land to an individual under the sovereignty of South Africa. It is not to be taken lightly nor should it be declared by individuals without any legal authority.”

The EFF urged calm while calling on government and traditional leaders to provide clarity on the recognition of royalty.

“We condemn all political parties and actors who have been involved in the destruction of properties in KuGompo and those who have harmed civilians in an effort to score cheap political points from a situation that did not warrant violence,” the party said.

According to police, the demonstration began as a peaceful gathering led by traditional leaders with protesters assembling at the city hall before handing over a memorandum.

The situation escalated when some participants broke away.

“The protest began as a planned peaceful demonstration by traditional leaders over the alleged coronation of an Igbo king,” said police.

“Violence broke out when some participants moved away from the city hall, where a petition was being handed over. It is confirmed 10 vehicles have been damaged, and one building in the North End business area was partially torched. No injuries have been reported thus far, and no arrests have been made.”

Police said emergency services, including the fire department, were dispatched while public order policing units, traffic officers and law enforcement were deployed.

There were unconfirmed reports of a stabbing during the unrest.

The protest was led by ActionSA, with the party opposing the alleged coronation.

ActionSA parliamentary caucus leader Athol Trollip said the violence undermined the purpose of the march.

“We regret the march turned violent after a marcher was stabbed. This has undermined the whole objective of the march,” he said.

Deputy Cogta minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe condemned the torching of property and violence, saying while the right to protest is protected, destruction would not be tolerated.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula suggested criminal elements had hijacked the demonstration.

He said: “March and March [a citizen-led movement] have been having peaceful protests for the longest time. They have never burnt vehicles or caused any destruction, yet they have been mischaracterised as vigilantes. What’s happening KuGompo is clearly criminal elements who want to cause havoc and blame the peaceful demonstration. This also exposes the lack of state capacity as public order policing is failing, just like home affairs has failed to manage illegal immigration in the country.”

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