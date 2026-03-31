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After 44 years of service, the provincial deputy director for traffic law enforcement in the Eastern Cape, Charles Bramwell, is taking his foot off the pedal and bringing his illustrious career to a close

From arresting a drunk doctor to winning some of SA’s top accolades in the sector, few people have seen more of what the streets can serve up than Eastern Cape provincial deputy director for traffic law enforcement Charles Bramwell.

But after 44 years of service, 20 of them in his current position, he has opted to take his foot off the pedal and bring his illustrious career to a close on Tuesday.

Bramwell started working as a traffic officer in 1982 in his hometown of Qonce, before spending five years in KuGompo City and four years in Nelson Mandela Bay.

In 1994, he was the first person of colour in the province to be promoted to station commander when he took the reins as chief traffic officer in Komani.

After two years in Komani, he moved to Mthatha for 10 years as the control provincial inspector and in 2006 was promoted to provincial deputy director of the Eastern Cape traffic department in Bhisho.

Speaking from his Algoa Park home at the weekend, Bramwell said leaving his life’s work was bittersweet.

“When you have such long years and it comes to an end, you have mixed feelings.

“From the first of April, when I get up in the morning there is no going to work.

“I have lived for traffic, this is my passion.

“I was one of the few managers that went out at night on the road, and I enjoyed what I was doing.

“I am worried that I am leaving the profession when they needed me most.

“The carnage on our roads at the moment is really bad.”

Bramwell said the highlight of his career was in Bloemfontein in May 2008 when he was named the national Traffic Officer of the Year.

“The hall exploded, I was in tears, I didn’t know what to say.”

He said that his biggest adversary throughout his tenure was road users driving under the influence of alcohol.

“There are various offences, but drunken driving is something I fought with a passion.

“Over the 2025 festive season, we arrested over 900 people for drinking and driving.

“Sometimes when people get arrested they give you major problems, but one of my most memorable moments was in the early 90s when I was stationed in Port Alfred and we arrested a person there and took him to the hospital to have his blood taken.

“The doctor refused to take the driver’s blood, which in his profession you cannot do, but I could see that the doctor was also under the influence.

“I followed him after he left the hospital and I pulled him over.

“I told him that he had just been with us and ‘you have been driving while you know you shouldn’t do this’, so I arrested the doctor.

“One of the other highlights of my career was in 2024 when I was seconded to the training college here in Gqeberha to be a facilitator and assessor at the college.”

He trained 150 recruits that year, the biggest class in the province.

Bramwell said his biggest issue with the traffic department was corruption within its ranks.

“I had one guy who was dismissed for taking R100. The whole thing was recorded on video so he was dismissed.

“I am proud to say that I have lived 44 years as a corruption-free traffic officer.”

Bramwell said his career with the traffic department had been fulfilling and encouraged young people to join up.

“You can’t join this career for the money; you have to have a passion for this type of job.

“Too many people are dying on our roads so I would encourage young people to choose this career if they want to make a difference in their community and ensure safety for all road users in the province.”

Bramwell said his message to road users in the Eastern Cape was to ensure that the vehicle they were driving was roadworthy and safe.

“I also want people to know that when they hit the road, they need to obey the rules and the laws.

“Don’t drink and drive, buckle up, and don’t speed, and critically, if you know you are going to have a long journey, you must ensure that you rest every two hours.”

He will be enjoying his golden years after retirement in Nelson Mandela Bay.

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