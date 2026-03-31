Nearly 7,000 students to be capped at NMU’s autumn graduation

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incoming Nelson Mandela University chancellor Dr Naledi Pandor is beginning her tenure and preparing to preside over the university’s graduation ceremonies. File photo.

After several years of sacrifice and determination, almost 7,000 deserving students as well as 55 doctoral and 263 master’s degree recipients will be stepping across the stage for the annual Nelson Mandela University’s (NMU) autumn graduation season.

The season also marks a moment of transition in institutional leadership, as incoming chancellor Dr Naledi Pandor begins her tenure and prepares to preside over the university’s graduation ceremonies.

The 2026 graduation season began at the George campus on Tuesday and was presided over by outgoing chancellor Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, whose eight-year term ends.

Pandor’s chancellorship officially begins on Wednesday.

The George campus graduation ceremonies will see 599 students graduate, including five doctoral and 11 master’s graduands.

A further 6,364 students will be capped during the Gqeberha ceremonies, which includes a substantial cohort of postgraduate students, with 48 doctoral and 252 master’s.

Each graduate carries forward not only the university’s values and the attributes instilled in them during their time here, but also the hopes and dreams of their families and lineage, and the promise of shaping a better future and changing the world — Zandile Ngwendu, NMU spokesperson

The university will also award honorary doctorates to two distinguished individuals whose life’s work has tremendously contributed to the improvement of society:

Retired judge and legal pioneer, justice Cecil Mpho Somyalo, will be awarded a Doctor of Laws ( honoris causa ) in recognition of his work in shaping the country’s administration of justice and his steadfast commitment to its ideals.

) in recognition of his work in shaping the country’s administration of justice and his steadfast commitment to its ideals. Poet and public intellectual Prof Gabeba Baderoon will be conferred an honorary Doctor of Literature for her work that continues to enrich literary culture, advance critical scholarship and inspire readers and students around the world.

On behalf of the university, NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu extended hearty congratulations to all graduates and their families, as well as staff.

“We look forward with great anticipation to this new chapter in the university’s chancellorship. As we gather to celebrate our graduates, we are reminded of the resilience, determination and purpose that define the Mandela University community,” she said.

“Each graduate carries forward not only the university’s values and the attributes instilled in them during their time here, but also the hopes and dreams of their families and lineage, and the promise of shaping a better future and changing the world.”

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