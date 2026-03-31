Nelson Mandela Bay youth fly eco-flag at milestone Gqeberha indaba

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Uitenhage High School deputy head girl Zoéy Erasmus at the Eco-Crusaders Youth Leadership Indaba at Tramways on Friday. Erasmus won the 'going beyond the call of duty' award

Nelson Mandela Bay’s next generation of environmental champions recently gathered at the inaugural Eco-Crusaders Youth Leadership Indaba to prove their prowess for protecting the planet.

The youngsters arrived at the Tramways Building on Friday for the indaba, hosted by Wilderness Foundation Africa, to flag their environmental achievements and build a better life for all.

Leading Bay eco-campaigner Dr Gary Koekemoer said the planet, including Nelson Mandela Bay, was facing an array of eco-threats.

“With the emission of greenhouse gases we are making our atmospheric blanket thicker and the temperature hotter, and creating climate change.

“At the same time we are harming the planet through for instance plastic pollution, which gets into the fish that we eat.

“We’ve been pulling the bricks from the walls of our house one by one and at first things were okay, but now our house is starting to fall down.”

Koekemoer is project lead on the Wilderness Foundation Africa initiative, backed by the UN, to declare parts of Algoa Bay as a world heritage site.

He said the good news was that even as solutions were sought to counter eco-threats, there were plenty of opportunities to mitigate challenges.

“Many of these opportunities lie in our environment, for instance in the fish traps at Cape Recife and the middens on the Alexandria Dune Field which show that modern humankind started right here on this stretch of coast.

“The opportunity is also in our status as the bottlenose dolphin capital of the world, and in the home we offer to some of the biggest colonies of critically endangered African penguin, which may be extinct by 2035 unless we can save them.”

He said one of the primary basics that needed to be seized by future generations to save the planet was compelling local governments to do their job and thereby avoid pollution and other environmental harm.

Ntobeko Ngcala, coordinator of Friday’s indaba, said if the battle to protect nature was going to be won, the youth needed to be at the vanguard.

“This is about creating a new culture of caring for the planet.

“It’s also about spreading awareness of the issues and creating a large pool of knowledgeable young people who can offer meaningful assistance to decision-makers in the future.”

He said Friday’s event was a celebration of the work that had been achieved by the youngsters.

“The teams from the five participating Bay schools are reporting back on their projects, and four more schools that will be participating next year are also here.”

Uitenhage High matric pupil Zoéy Erasmus, who is deputy head girl and president of the Eco-Crusaders Club at her school, said she and her team were determined to make a difference.

“Our project, ‘Harmony of the Planet’, combined vertical gardening, murals, community clean-ups and a sewing mission where we sewed green ribbons and sold them for R2 each to support a feeding scheme for our community. "

Erasmus, 17, was not aware that later on Friday she would be receiving the “beyond the bounds of duty award”.

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