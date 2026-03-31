Police seek suspects for Kwadwesi double murder

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SAPS Kwadwesi detectives are appealing to the community for assistance in tracing suspects involved in a double murder on Sunday.

Gqeberha police investigating a double murder are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the suspects who killed two young Kwadwesi men at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place at about 2.19am on Sunday at a residence in Zanezwe Street, Kwadwesi Extension.

“It is alleged members responded to a complaint of a double murder and found two males inside the house with gunshot wounds.

“One deceased was identified as Sibusiso Lukhalo, 22, while the second victim is unknown and is estimated to be aged between 20 and 25 years old.”

She said preliminary investigations indicated the victims were inside the house drinking alcohol when unknown suspects attempted to gain entry by kicking the back door.

“When unsuccessful, they forced open the front door. Two armed suspects, wearing balaclavas and masks, entered the premises.

“One victim attempted to flee but was shot before he could escape.

“The suspects then demanded firearms and money.

“When the second victim indicated they had neither, he was also fatally shot.”

Janse van Rensburg said the suspects fled the scene with four cellphones and a television set.

“They reportedly left in a silver SUV.

“Police have opened two counts of murder and a case of house robbery. Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation or assist with the identity of the second victim is urged to contact the investigating officer, Capt Luvuyo Nyati, on 071-362-8707.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or through the MySAPS app.

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