Red Cross Eastern Cape struggling to survive after crippling break-in

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Red Cross Society Gqeberha branch manager Coralie Peo-Swartz in the storeroom which was emptied out by the thieves

The SA Red Cross Society in the Eastern Cape is in dire straits, with critical programmes facing closure.

The situation is set to affect thousands of beneficiaries.

The organisation’s Richmond Hill premises were ransacked earlier in March.

Fridges, laptops, microwaves and mattresses were among the items that were stolen.

The recent break-in is a major setback for the humanitarian organisation after 91 years of serving the broader Eastern Cape community.

Gqeberha Red Cross branch manager Coralie Peo-Swartz, who also speaks on behalf of the provincial office, said the stolen items, including a generator used to power a soup kitchen, were valued at more than R320,000.

This amount, she said, excluded the value of a safe worth R56,000 that the thieves had used an angle grinder on to break into.

“We are really struggling financially,” Peo-Swartz said.

“For us to recover now, we need R500,000.

“We need that to put out the fires to cover all these costs and recoup what is gone and get back on track with our programming.

“We can’t continue with the soup kitchen if we cannot feed the people.

“We also have volunteers who can’t get a stipend now.”

Peo-Swartz said laptops belonging to a training co-ordinator for marketing and PR programmes had been stolen and the robbers had also scattered training manuals all over the place.

Red Cross Society Gqeberha branch manager Coralie Peo-Swartz shows where robbers gained access to the safe by cutting of the door with a grinder (Werner Hills)

The thieves also took four sewing machines, cups, plates and glasses, dignity packs and even plastic basins which are used during Red Cross Day on May 8.

Peo-Swartz said an investigation was under way relating to the incident, which happened at about 8pm on March 6.

She said the thieves had forced their way in by breaking a padlock at the back of the premises before switching off the main power box and breaking open the back door.

They then removed the cameras and forced their way into the storage room by kicking the door.

This is where they stole food, mattresses, a big deep freezer, two fridges, two stoves and two steel gas burners.

“They had all the time in the world,” Peo-Swartz said.

The storeroom which was cleaned out by robbers (Werner Hills)

In the safe, she said, there were old Red Cross medals, some of which were gold- and silver-plated, as well as critical information such as receipts and invoices.

“This is why I’m saying this was just malicious ... they [even took] half a bottle of Sunlight [dishwashing detergent].”

Peo-Swartz said they had been operating at the premises since 2000 and had suffered numerous break-ins but never to such an extent.

“Our primary focus is on disaster risk management.

“We’ve got programmes that respond to disasters, we do rapid assessments, we identify beneficiaries, we advocate for assistance and we stay within that community to support it for three to four months.”

The assistance includes material support, donations of food items, social support and empowering communities with funds to replace what was damaged or lost.

During the floods in Kariega, Motherwell and Kwazakhele, the organisation provided major relief for affected residents.

The safe where robbers gained access by using a grinder (Werner Hills)

“When it comes to [this area], we work with up to 48 schools, conducting substance abuse awareness and prevention programmes with grades 6, 7, 8 and 9,” Peo-Swartz said.

The organisation would also refer abused children to the Eastern Cape social development department to find a safe environment for them.

One of the big issues being addressed at present was bullying in schools, including cyber bullying.

“It’s a big issue especially with kids as young as eight committing suicide.

“We work with kids with HIV/Aids.

“We do climate change programmes.”

She said they also had a creche in Makhanda for children from impoverished backgrounds.

“Every organisation has been affected by what is happening globally, including us.

“It includes our struggle to get funding because we were dependent on donations from international foundations.

“That means that our income and funding have depleted completely. We’ve done appeals ... we want any donations.”

Peo-Swartz said the organisation only had designated funding to be used on specific programmes such as those addressing substance abuse and a project for orphaned and vulnerable children in Maluti.

“But for all our other programmes, including our feeding programmes, we don’t have any funding.

“We’ve got nothing and that is what is breaking our hearts because in the last year I think we fed 10,500 people in the Eastern Cape three meals at least once a week.

“Now we’ve got nothing.

“We don’t even have stoves to cook on.”

She said the impending fuel price hike would also hinder attempts to serve about 21,500 beneficiaries involved in various programmes.

The emptied storeroom at the Red Cross branch in Gqeberha (Werner Hills)

South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) spokesperson Lindiwe Mlangeni echoed the financial challenges.

“These challenges have been raised through internal reporting structures, including branch and provincial engagements as well as governance platforms such as provincial council and national-level discussions.

“SARCS acknowledges that financial constraints at branch level are often linked to broader systemic issues such as reduced donor funding, increased operational costs and rising humanitarian needs.”

She said the SARCS was actively working to address these challenges through improved financial oversight, resource mobilisation strategies and the strengthening of compliance to ensure sustainability across all branches, including in Gqeberha.

Mlangeni said the incident had been formally communicated through the appropriate internal channels and escalated to provincial and national leadership.

“Necessary steps are being taken, including reporting to relevant authorities, assessing losses or damages and reviewing security measures to prevent future occurrences,” she said.

“Despite these challenges, SARCS remains committed to its humanitarian mandate and continues to explore innovative ways to sustain its operations and serve vulnerable communities.”

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case had been opened.

“Several items were stolen from the building,” she said.

“At this stage, the suspects remain unknown.

“There is currently no video footage available to assist with the investigation.”

She urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

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