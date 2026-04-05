Gangs lure kids into crime with fast food and sneakers

Cape Flats children as young as five are being sucked into gangs for no more than a burger or a pair of shoes.
As hundreds of soldiers were deployed this week in crime-ridden urban areas across South Africa, one Cape Flats mother told of her anguish after her son was lured into a gang last year at the age of 13. She recently found out her son and his friends were collecting protection money from other school kids.
“I feel trapped. I cannot afford to leave this area. I live with constant fear that one day my child could fall victim to mob justice,” she said. “Sometimes they are seen standing on street corners with known gang members.”
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