News

Joburg cuts power to government departments as unpaid bills top R1.3bn

City targets state defaulters in disconnection drive as debt crisis deepens

Yvonne Grimbeek

Yvonne Grimbeek

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) officials began cutting off electricity to government departments last week due to the non-payment of bills. (Eugene Coetzee)

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) officials began cutting off electricity to government departments last week due to the non-payment of bills.

Figures tabled this week reveal that City Power is owed almost R754m.

The same situation exists at Johannesburg Water, where government departments owe the city more than R600m.

The city’s debtors’ book has climbed to R71bn. This is what residents, businesses and other organisations owe the city in unpaid services, rates and taxes.

Joburg mayor Dada Morero, speaking at one of the government disconnection sites, said all customers, including government institutions, had a responsibility to honour their municipal obligations in full and on time.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

WATCH | Do engine swaps make sense or they just a bad idea?

4

WATCH | Bafana coach Broos says clubs must stop protecting errant young players

5

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2026 Toyota GR Yaris

Related Articles