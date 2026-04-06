Backbone Security ‘goes beyond traditional armed response’

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Backbone Security Solutions is positioning itself as a new kind of private security provider in Gqeberha, offering integrated solutions that go beyond traditional armed response.

Founded by a security industry veteran with experience dating back to 1998, the company was established after its founder noticed that crime in the city was evolving differently compared to other parts of South Africa.

“I saw that the standard armed response model was not sufficiently addressing these challenges,” owner Marcel Combrinck said.

“Crime here has become more opportunistic, with perpetrators often on foot and escaping into wooded areas or nearby locations within minutes.”

The founder said he first observed these trends while participating in a neighbourhood watch, which gave him insight into how criminals were exploiting gaps in conventional security systems.

He said traditional armed response remained important but is often focused on protecting the home and homeowners rather than pursuing criminals who can flee quickly.

Backbone’s response has been to adopt a holistic security model that combines infrastructure, rapid response, and community engagement.

The company installs electric fencing, CCTV systems, gate and garage motors, biometric access control, network infrastructure, as well as flooring and general construction services.

By offering these services in-house, Backbone reduces the need for multiple contractors and limits clients’ exposure to potential security risks.

“If we respond to a break-in, we can fix the affected systems on the spot,” Combrinck said.

“If repairs cannot be completed immediately, we can leave a guard on duty. We do not leave our clients vulnerable for longer than absolutely necessary.”

Beyond private properties, Backbone has extended its model into public spaces, most notably St George’s Park.

Working with the Mandela Bay Development Agency, SAPS, Metro Emergency Services, and Friends of St George’s Park, the company has helped improve safety in the area.

“We have made St George’s Park a place where people take their children again,” he said. “We installed a park-wide panic system and have a guard on duty to look after park users. Many groups have started using the park again.”

The company plans to replicate this model in other public spaces where safety has deteriorated.

Backbone also links crime trends to broader socio-economic factors, including rising poverty and organised criminal activity that exploits vulnerable individuals.

“With poverty rising in Gqeberha, we have seen a shift toward opportunistic crime,” he said.

“Organised criminals sometimes outsource robberies to the poor and homeless for quick cash.”

To address these issues, Backbone focuses on securing entire suburbs rather than only individual properties.

Residents and businesses around St George’s Park contribute a monthly fee towards community security initiatives.

The company works with human settlements to manage vagrancy, operates a community reporting network for suspicious activity, and deploys guards to patrol areas affected by drug abuse and robberies.

Backbone also works closely with M.E.S. to house individuals willing to leave the streets and offers training and job opportunities for those who complete rehabilitation programmes.

Intelligence gathered on the ground is shared with the SAPS, and the company assists with manpower during crime prevention operations.

“We are currently installing panic buttons so the public can feel safe enough to use these spaces again,” Combrinck said.

“Security is not just about responding to alarms, it is about people feeling safe enough to live their lives,” he added.

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