One of eight escapees rearrested while asleep at aunt’s residence

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Eastern Cape police have confirmed that one of the eight detainees who escaped from police cells at the weekend was rearrested while sleeping at his aunt’s residence on Monday morning.

The detainees escaped from the Afsondering police station cells on Saturday.

A multi-disciplinary task team rearrested Siphelele Mkhulisi.

“Acting on intelligence received by a task team member that Mkhulisi was asleep at his aunt’s residence in the Masakala Location in Matatiele, the task team — comprising Vispol, K9, and detectives — tactically approached the premises,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

“The suspect was found still asleep and was arrested at about 8am without incident.

“He was originally in custody for a murder case.”

The eight escapees had been in custody for serious offences including murder, rape, crimen injuria and assault.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the escape, including a separate case of aiding and abetting, continues,” Gantana said.

“The team is actively following up on information that will lead to the arrest of the remaining seven escapees, who face charges including murder, rape, assault and crimen injuria.

“Members of the public are cautioned not to apprehend the escapees themselves as they are dangerous criminals.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining seven escapees is urged to contact the investigating team directly: Sgt Matabane on 076-342-4033 and Const Mantelefu on 073-109-7962.

“Alternatively, information can be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially.”

Daily Dispatch