Murders of two Bay political activists shocks community

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ANC Ward 40 branch member Thembekile 'Tise' Mali, 39, was shot dead at a tavern in Kabega Park on March 29

Two political activists in Nelson Mandela Bay were brutally murdered in separate incidents just a few days ahead of the army’s deployment.

Their deaths come amid a spate of killings that rocked the metro over a period of two weeks.

ANC Ward 40 branch member in Kuyga, Greenbushes, Thembekile “Tise” Mali, 39, was shot dead at a tavern in Kabega Park on March 29. Three other patrons were injured.

A member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) in Goven Mbeki cluster Ward 22, Andile “Ace Mabheka Thebe” Ntlali, 35, was meanwhile stabbed to death on the night of March 22.

A concerned resident said Mali was among six men to be fatally shot in the Kuyga community within two weeks.

There were also shootings on March 16, March 21, March 28, and March 31.

“Residents feel that some of these incidents are drug related or related to turf wars. Others feel like it could be linked to the awarding of government tenders.

“But people are sacred to talk to the police,” the community member said.

“There is a concern that the police are not doing much about it. These incidents were not even reported in the media,” he said.

“It is true that people are scared to talk about what is happening in this community.

“We need intelligence gathering capabilities, not the army, to get to the bottom of these senseless crimes in the Bay.

“We cannot let things go on like this. The army is not a lasting solution.”

A third resident said they were not aware of any arrests having been made.

“What is clear is that the police are [allegedly] not doing enough.

“This last murder occurred inside a tavern with [security] cameras and full of people, yet no arrests have been made.”

ANC regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka said Mali was a local member and activist.

“It came as a shock when we heard of his passing.

“These crimes are something we have been battling with in the Bay. It is so unfortunate that the army deployment happened after [his killing].

“We are heartbroken as party members. Hopefully, these things can be dealt with now that the army has been deployed,” Tshaka said.

A memorial service for Mali took place on Monday afternoon at the Kuyga community hall.

It is believed the murder of Ntlali, who was stabbed to death on the night of March 22, is also still under investigation.

The incident took place in Njoli Road, Kwazakhele.

MKP members held a candlelight ceremony for him at the crime scene on March 30.

His distraught father, Simphiwe Yako, said his son was a good man.

“I know my son had no issues with anyone,” Yako said, adding that police were investigating the murder.

“As a family, we’d like to see the perpetrator(s) arrested,” he said.

Goven Mbeki cluster MKP leader Sandile Rwexwana said the party’s leadership in the Bay was extremely concerned about Ntlali’s killing.

“As MKP we are deeply disturbed by the rate of murders and violent killings in our townships.

“On a daily basis mostly our youth are being killed. They are shot or stabbed, and the culprits are never found, meaning these killers are still roaming around our streets.

“The criminal justice system is failing our black people in the townships. Criminals are terrorising our communities,” Rwexwana said.

He said the army needed to work with the police in the townships.

“Some of us grew up in Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha] being known as a Friendly City, but now it has become a murder capital.

“Very soon, as MKP, we will be embarking in protest action and marches to various police stations across the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“We are also planning to meet our new provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata to make submissions on how police can work with members of our communities to fight crime in our streets.

“We will also put pressure on the detective in charge of the murder case of comrade Ntlali.

“We believe the information available to the police is sufficient enough to make arrests, followed by successful convictions.

“As MKP, we urge our community members who have information on these senseless murders to come forward and assist the police in their investigations,” he said.

Despite being approached for comment on Wednesday last week, the police had not responded at the time of publication.

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