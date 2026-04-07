Desperate Sassa beneficiaries stress over unpaid grants

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Sassa beneficiaries queue outside the Cleary Park offices on Tuesday to question nonpayment of their grants

Hundreds of desperate Sassa beneficiaries queued outside the Cleary Park offices on Tuesday after pension and disability grants failed to appear in their bank accounts over the Easter weekend.

With no direct explanation or communication from the agency, many of those queuing were left none the wiser as to what was going on.

The frustrated beneficiaries said they had gone without money for essential needs, including medication, food and daily living expenses.

Arcadia resident Reginald Dolley, 60, who was seated at the front of the queue, said he had arrived at 5am, determined to find out why his pension money had not reflected in his account on April 2.

“But they just told me to wait,” he said.

Gelvandale resident Judy Blou, 60, recounted a similar story.

“They gave us no reason and the officials were allegedly rude when questioned,” she said.

Jacksonville resident Beverley Potgieter, 60, said she had been receiving a disability grant since 2025 for her hypertension.

“I use the money to buy my medication but now I can’t.”

She said she had heard that money was erroneously being paid to dead people and that the agency was trying to sort it out.

“But I am not dead. My grant has been approved and I rely on it.”

Missionvale resident Refeloe Solomons, 44, said she was there to inquire about the disability grant she was supposed to receive on behalf of her 12-year-old son who suffered from kidney disease.

“I applied nine months ago for a disability grant to help cover his treatment and they said one of their doctors had to check him before they approved my application.

“No doctor came so I tried coming to the Sassa office.

“I have been here so many times without any answers as to what I must do next.

“Now, once again, I am here waiting.”

Caroline Jacobs, 50, from Missionvale, said she had applied for a disability grant after a serious throat operation left her hardly able to talk or bend down.

“I was told I must come in to get a photo taken to confirm my ID. But I have tried five times and I can’t get it done.

“In the meantime, without that grant I am having to borrow money. I am desperate.”

Gelvandale resident Nita Goss, 62, said after her pension did not appear in her bank account on April 2, she went to the Cleary Park Sassa office.

“We sat there a long time but they did not get to us.

“Before they closed their doors at 2.30pm, we had to put our names on a list, and they made copies of our IDs.

“Then they told us to come back today [Tuesday].

“But when we came today they just told us to wait — and we’re still waiting.

“Many of these people here had nothing over Easter because they live on their pensions. This is not right.”

Newton Park resident Brian Witbooi said the lack of communication was the most unacceptable part of the situation.

“There was no SMS text to explain why my pension money was not there on April 2.

“And when I came here there was still no explanation, just an instruction to join the queue.

“So if one ever gets to the front they might say ‘ah, you need this or that’ and you have to go and come back again. It’s unacceptable.

“If it is to do with them having to reconfirm identities, they could have organised us to come here in groups.”

By the time of publication, Sassa had not responded to requests for comment.

However, it said in a statement on April 1 that it was continuing its drive to ensure it paid the right social grants to the right people.

This was being done through its social grant and life certification reviews.

“These reviews are critical in confirming continued eligibility, preventing payments to deceased individuals or ineligible beneficiaries, and detecting fraud.

“They help protect public funds, maintain the integrity of the social assistance system and ensure support is directed to those who genuinely qualify,” the statement reads.

The agency said the reviews also helped Sassa to keep beneficiary information up to date, thereby improving communication and service delivery.

“Therefore, as Sassa begins the payment cycle for the 2026/2027 financial year with older people’s grants paid on Thursday April 2, disability and children’s grants on April 7 and 8 respectively, the agency wishes to urge beneficiaries whose grants are not paid on these dates to visit their nearest office immediately.”

The agency said the Social Assistance Act placed a legal obligation on beneficiaries to fully disclose all sources of income and material personal information at the time of application, and to report any changes in their circumstances.

“While a beneficiary may have qualified at the time of application, changes in circumstances must be reported to Sassa to ensure continued eligibility.

“Beneficiaries who fail to comply with review or life certification requirements may have their grants suspended, with continued noncompliance potentially resulting in the lapsing of grants.

“Beneficiaries are therefore reminded of their obligation to inform Sassa of any changes to their personal circumstances, including contact information, marital status and income, to avoid their grants being suspended or lapsing.

“These efforts are aimed at preserving the sustainability of the social assistance system and ensuring that support reaches those who need it most.”

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