Four aboard missing chopper are found unharmed after night in bush

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Two police officials, an environmental crime investigator and a pilot aboard a helicopter who went missing during an anti-poaching operation on Monday have been found unharmed.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the chopper was located on Tuesday morning with the help of SANParks.

“The group had safely landed in a remote area on Monday, but as they attempted to navigate through the thick bush, they could not find the chopper.

“After spending the night in the bush, they were spotted this morning by the search team, using a helicopter from SANParks, as they waved for assistance,” Mdhluli said.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said a private chopper and pilot had been contracted to support an anti-poaching operation in the Kruger National Park.

“The helicopter, carrying four crew members, was deployed to assist with a crime scene investigation after the discovery of rhino carcasses. These include two members of the police forensics unit, a SANParks environmental investigator and the private pilot.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the helicopter landed in a densely vegetated area to allow the investigation team to conduct on-the-ground assessments.

“During the course of the operation, the team reportedly became disoriented due to the thick bush. It is understood that the GPS device ran out of battery power, resulting in the team being unable to locate the helicopter.”

Louw, confirming they are all well, said the search for the crew included aerial and ground teams.

TimesLIVE