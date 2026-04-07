Law enforcement co-ordination delivers safer Easter weekend

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Members of the SA National Defence Force continue with their operations in Arcadia on Tuesday

A co-ordinated law enforcement blitz across Nelson Mandela Bay delivered a safer Easter weekend, but not without tragedy following a series of murders and a devastating crash on the M17 which claimed seven lives.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said its zero-tolerance approach, backed by police, metro officials and the recently-deployed military, resulted in widespread enforcement action, including 1,472 traffic fines, 11,737 recorded speeding violations, and 63 arrests for suspected drunk driving.

The various operations formed part of Operation Prosper, a long-term crime-fighting initiative targeting drug networks, illegal firearms and extortion syndicates.

A total 290 members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed to the metro on April 2, working alongside the SA Police Service (SAPS) in identified crime hotspot areas such as Gelvandale, Bethelsdorp, Algoa Park and Kwazakhele.

High-visibility patrols, vehicle checkpoints and intelligence-driven raids were carried out throughout the weekend, including search operations at the Sydenham Brown Flats.

While drugs were seized during the surprise search, no arrests were made at the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the operation was intelligence-led and conducted within the confines of the law.

“No unnecessary force was used.

“All operations were conducted with due regard for the law and the rights of residents,” she said, adding that further arrests were expected as investigations continued.

Despite the show of force, fear remains entrenched in some communities.

A 44-year-old long-time resident of the Brown Flats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described an environment gripped by drugs, prostitution and violent crime, where children were confined indoors for safety.

“Our children do not have freedom. We have to lock them inside or sit outside and guard them when they play,” she said.

“We can finally start sleeping better with the police and army here.”

The resident said criminal activity had escalated sharply in the area over the past decade, with multiple flats in the building allegedly being used as drug dens, drawing both local and foreign operators to the vicinity.

Gantana said three wanted suspects were also apprehended in Helenvale for murder.

Meanwhile, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the scale of enforcement reflected a firm stance against lawlessness.

In addition to traffic operations, authorities issued 44 bylaw fines and conducted more than 300 facility inspections.

Illegal electricity connections were also identified.

Security deployment was intensified across key areas including Summerstrand, Motherwell, Kariega and Despatch, while major events such as the Splash Festival — which attracted more than 50,000 people — proceeded without incident.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe praised law enforcement and emergency personnel for their efforts, saying the results demonstrated the impact of decisive action.

“When stakeholders act firmly against lawlessness, we protect lives, restore order and build safer communities,” she said.

However, Lobishe also expressed deep sorrow over the Easter weekend fatalities, particularly the M17 crash near Motherwell on Sunday afternoon.

“This is a devastating moment for the affected families and for our metro as a whole,” she said, confirming that counselling support had been arranged for both the families of the victims and first responders.

While the municipality hailed the operation a success, it acknowledged that sustained enforcement and community co-operation would be critical in maintaining the gains.

“We urge residents to respect bylaws, report crime and protect public infrastructure,” Lobishe said.

“A safer metro requires all of us to play our part.”

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