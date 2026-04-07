Two bloodied bodies found five metres apart in Despatch

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Despatch SAPS detectives are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying two unknown deceased males who were found murdered on Sunday at about 8am.

The usually quite town of Despatch was the scene of a double murder on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Despatch detectives have since appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the two unknown deceased males.

The bodies were discovered behind Khayamnandi Kraal in Despatch at about 8am on Sunday.

“It is alleged that a local resident was walking along a footpath towards KwaNobuhle after feeding pigs when he came across the two men lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies.

“Police responded to the scene and confirmed that both males had sustained multiple stab wounds.

“The bodies were found lying approximately five metres apart.

“Bloody stones, believed to have been used in the commission of the crime, were found next to each body.”

She said the victims, estimated to be between the ages of 32 and 35, are still unidentified at this stage.

“One of the deceased was wearing a black t-shirt, green tracksuit pants, and blue, white and red striped boxer underwear.

“He also had a green wrist tag believed to be linked to a Manyati event. The second deceased was wearing green and black pants along with a white t-shirt.”

Janse van Rensburg urged anyone with information that could assist in identifying the deceased or in the investigation to come forward.

Members of the public can contact SAPS Despatch detectives on 082-441-7900 or 069-473-1483.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS App. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

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