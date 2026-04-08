Acclaimed guitarists Buttery and Van der Spuy return to Gqeberha

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Guy Buttery, left, and Nibs van der Spuy are back together for the Spring Tour 2026. They are performing in Gqeberha at The Music Kitchen on Thursday

A rare musical reunion is set to take centre stage in Gqeberha as acclaimed guitarists Guy Buttery and Nibs van der Spuy bring their Spring Tour 2026 to Gqeberha on Thursday.

Their performance at The Music Kitchen will mark more than 25 years of collaboration between the two artists, whose musical partnership has become a cornerstone of SA’s contemporary acoustic scene.

Van der Spuy said the tour was both a celebration of a long musical journey and a long-awaited chance to share the stage with Buttery again.

“This is our first reunion in 10 years, and we’re celebrating 25 years of performing together.

“I was his guitar teacher in high school, and we have had an amazing journey together.

“It has been rare lately for us to perform together, but now the stars have aligned, and we get to have this special time again,” Van der Spuy said.

The duo first began collaborating in the early 2000s, before pursuing successful solo careers that took them across the globe.

A chance reconnection at a festival in Toulouse, France, reignited their partnership and led to the release of their debut album, In the Shade of the Wild Fig.

Their later release, Live in Lisbon, earned them a South African Music Award nomination.

Despite time apart, their creative connection remains firmly intact, promising audiences an evening defined by musical chemistry and intricate interplay.

Buttery said their performances flowed naturally, built on years of collaboration and an intuitive understanding of each other’s music.

“We always have a mixed setlist, sometimes we stick to it, sometimes we don’t.

“We have a large body of work. We are so in sync, and we understand each other perfectly. Our music is very acoustic, organic and folksy.

“While we are both from KwaZulu-Natal, we are very connected to this part of the country,” Buttery said.

Their work incorporates instruments such as the cuatro, mbira, sitar and tanpura, alongside their signature acoustic guitar styles.

The tour kicks off at The Music Kitchen on Thursday, continues at the Bushman’s River Town Hall on Friday and concludes at Knysna Gin in Knysna on Saturday.

The show at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park will begin at 6pm, with tickets priced at R200.

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