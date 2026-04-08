Assets worth R8.5m frozen in Summerstrand guesthouse trial

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The Asset Forfeiture Unit has frozen assets worth R8.5m belonging to a Gqeberha magistrate’s court clerk and a Summerstrand guesthouse director accused of fraud

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has frozen assets worth R8.5m belonging to a Gqeberha magistrate’s court clerk and a Summerstrand guesthouse director, accusing them of colluding to defraud the department of justice by billing for fictitious witnesses.

Ntombikayise Screech, an administrative clerk at the North End court, and Mari du Plessis, director of FourtyWings Guesthouse, along with the guesthouse itself, face charges of fraud and money laundering.

Screech is additionally charged with forgery.

The criminal trial is set to resume in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on April 20. Both accused pleaded not guilty.

The provisional restraint order relates to assets valued at about R8.5m, which have now been frozen pending the finalisation of the criminal proceedings.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, through the alleged offences committed, the department of justice and constitutional development suffered a loss of more than R5m between May 1 2019 and September 23 2020.

Tyali said it was the state’s case that Screech used her position to arrange accommodation for fictitious witnesses at the FourtyWings Guesthouse.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, in her capacity as director of the guesthouse, who managed the daily operations of the establishment, allegedly issued false invoices and receipts, and facilitated payments to Screech through the guesthouse bank account.

“The state alleges that Screech and Du Plessis acted in a collusive manner to defraud the justice department.

“From these proceeds, Du Plessis allegedly transferred more than R2m to Screech.”

The restraint order includes Screech’s government pension fund benefits amounting to R501,509, as well as her bail money of R2,000.

In respect of Du Plessis, the order covers three immovable properties situated in Summerstrand, one property in Oyster Bay, and her respective bail money of R2,000.

Du Plessis jointly owns the immovable properties with her husband, Charl du Plessis, also cited as a respondent in the restraint proceedings.

Other respondents include individuals alleged to have benefited from the proceeds of the offences.

“Following the conclusion of the criminal trial, should there be convictions, the AFU is expected to institute confiscation proceedings in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act to recover the benefits derived from the alleged criminal conduct,” Tyali said.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo welcomed the restraint order, saying it demonstrated the NPA’s determination to ensure that those who enriched themselves through alleged criminal conduct did not continue to enjoy the proceeds of crime.

“The freezing of assets sends a strong message that crime will not be rewarded and that the NPA will continue to pursue all lawful avenues to recover money and property derived from criminal activities,” Madolo said.

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