Learn to cook the perfect steak with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

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From mastering new culinary skills to sharing laughs in the kitchen, Honey Koba brought the perfect blend of passion and fun to our last masterclass. Join us for the second instalment of The Herald Cooking Masterclass on April 24. Book your place at www.bit.ly/heraldcookfrench26

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With The Herald Cooking Masterclass, anyone can become a master in the kitchen and have fun while learning new skills through this interactive cooking experience.

Participants joining the 2026 The Herald Cooking Masterclass series will cook up delicious meals inspired by cinema, and enjoy the benefits of a brand new sponsor, Sunridge SUPERSPAR, along with the host team, The Herald, and long-standing partners, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.

Inspired by the movie, Ratatouille, the second event of The Herald Cooking Masterclass 2026 series will be hosted at the Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday April 24 from 6pm to 8pm.

Book your place here: www.bit.ly/heraldcookfrench26 (FILE)

“The inspiration for the meal comes from the idea that ‘anyone can cook’,” Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Cassey Goliath said.

“It celebrates how the simplest ingredients, when handled with passion and care, can become something truly extraordinary.

“This masterclass is about more than cooking — it is about connection, discovering flavours and realising that with the right guidance, anyone can create something special.”

Rustic French cooking will be the style of cooking for this event where simple, quality ingredients will be turned into a generous and elegant dish of pan-fried steak and pomme frites, with a side of colourful vegetables.

Hands-on essential cooking techniques participants will master during the upcoming Masterclass will be how to properly season and pan-sear a steak for that perfect golden crust, understanding “doneness” and the importance of resting your meat, preparing authentic French-style frites and learning sauce techniques to bring everything together beautifully.

“This is one of those dishes you will come back to again and again,” Goliath said.

“Whether it is for a cozy family dinner, a romantic evening, or hosting friends for a special gathering, it fits effortlessly into any occasion.”

Mount Vernon Wine Estate general manager Nick Savage recommends pairing this hearty meal with a Three Peaks cabernet sauvignon.

“A classic steak and frites meal pairs perfectly with the cabernet sauvignon,“ he said.

“The Three Peaks cabernet sauvignon’s rich dark fruit and structured tannins will complement the savoury, charred flavours of the steak, while adding balance and depth to the dish.

“It is a timeless, French-inspired pairing that elevates a simple classic.”

Living up to their slogan “Great Food from the Village”, Sunridge SUPERSPAR will provide all the ingredients for the upcoming Masterclass event.

“At Sunridge SUPERSPAR we are focused on quality, as well as having a unique, extensive and artisanal product range that gives you that village and country-market vibe,” Sunridge SUPERSPAR owner Ruan Bower said.

“Our owner-run store with quick reaction time also allows us to source unique products directly, without extensive corporate barriers.”

Limited seats are available.

Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres at bit.ly/heraldcookfrench26.

Tickets cost R420 a person and includes a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine, compliments of Three Peaks Wine.

For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.

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