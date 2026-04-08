Murder case of prosecutor Tracy Brown postponed

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The case involving three men accused of murdering Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown has been postponed once again.

Murder accused Sithebile Xungu, Ayabulela Busakwe and Thamsanqa Mthembu will remain in custody until their next court appearance on April 30. The men appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

They are accused of carrying out a hit on Brown, who was stationed at the New Brighton magistrate’s court at the time. The alleged motive has not yet been disclosed.

Brown was shot dead in the driveway of her Loton Street home in Young Park while seated in her vehicle after returning home from work at about 3pm on July 31 2025.

Brown’s brazen murder sent shockwaves through the Nelson Mandela Bay community at the time, with the respected and much-loved prosecutor described as having been extremely dedicated to her work

It is believed her assailants, four men wearing balaclavas, had followed her from court in a VW Polo. After opening fire they fled the scene.

The accused face charges of:

murder;

conspiracy to commit murder;

unlawful possession of firearms; and

unlawful possession of ammunition.

It is understood that additional charges may still be added.

The state has already indicated that once all investigations are complete, the case will be transferred to the Gqeberha high court for trial.

Brown’s brazen murder sent shockwaves through the Nelson Mandela Bay community at the time, with the respected and much-loved prosecutor described as having been extremely dedicated to her work.

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