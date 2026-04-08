​Plett Tourism receives international recognition

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Travel made easy, a simple concept which has brought big rewards to Bitou with the Plettenberg Bay Tourism Association being awarded the Best Coastal Tourism Destination Portal in the LUXlife 2026 Travel & Tourism Awards.

​Plett Tourism was recognised for offering a smooth and high-quality digital experience for travellers from around the world.

The accolade highlights their efforts to make travel easier by providing visitors with helpful information, activity ideas, top restaurants, accommodation, local finds, events and news for a stress-free stay in Plettenberg Bay.

Judges noted how the platform used engaging stories and visuals to highlight Plett’s eight Blue Flag beaches and the unique “People of Plett” stories.

Plett Tourism acting chief executive Cindy Wilson-Trollip said the association was evaluated on its ability to provide a seamless, high-quality digital gateway for global travellers focused on inspiration, accessibility, economic connection and innovation.

“A tourism portal is the first point of contact for many of our visitors,” she said.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to maintaining a digital presence that reflects the natural beauty, safety and community spirit that people fall in love with and return to, year after year.”

The portal’s success in linking visitors directly to local accommodation, restaurants and activities — from the Plett Wine Route to marine eco-adventures — comes courtesy of the digital team of consultants, Brendon Morris and Janet Middleton.

The two have been with Plett Tourism since the launch of the association in 2013.

“From bespoke cultural tours through Kwano to international polo matches — that Plett feeling weaves through everything that we want to convey,” Middleton said.

She said the aim was to provide travellers with accurate and inspiring online content, driven by a desire to showcase Plett as an attractive year-round destination where travellers could deep dive into the culture of the town.

“We want to communicate that ‘Plett feeling’ encompassing the #OnePlett philosophy.”

She said the LUXlife win reinforced Plettenberg Bay’s status as a top-tier destination, following a landmark year that saw the town serve as a cinematic backdrop for a major Netflix production, a nature and cultural hub for world-class Plett festivals, and secure a record number of Blue Flag and Green Coast accolades.

The prestigious international recognition coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the LUXlife awards programme, which celebrates the “best of the best” across the global travel industry.

Awards co-ordinator Kaven Cooper said the 2026 awards spotlighted trailblazers who redefined guest experiences and championed excellence in a competitive global landscape.

“It is always a pleasure to recognise businesses committed to elevating the travel experiences of their guests, and this year’s awardees are no different.

“This hard-earned recognition is a testament to their willingness to go above and beyond,” Cooper said.

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