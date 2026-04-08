Vigilante attack leaves one dead, two injured

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Tuesday’s incident is the second vigilante attack in the district in less than three weeks. Stock photo.

A man has been killed and two others seriously injured in a vigilante attack in the OR Tambo district, after residents allegedly accused them of stealing electricity cables.

Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the three men, believed to be in their 30s, were attacked by a group of community members at Mpa village in the Qunu administrative area outside Mthatha on Tuesday morning.

Matyolo said police were called to the scene at about 11.30am.

“Police were informed about the alleged thieves caught by the community members, all believed to be in their 30s.

“Upon arrival, police found two men lying by the roadside, both severely injured and burnt, while a third man had already succumbed to his injuries.

“One had already succumbed to his injuries whilst the two were still alive and were rushed to a nearby hospital for speedy medical attention. There were no community members on sight,” he said.

The condition of the two injured was not immediately known.

Mob justice is not justice. It undermines the rule of law and leads to further bloodshed — Maj-Gen Norman Modishana, OR Tambo police district commissioner

OR Tambo police district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana condemned the attack, warning that mob justice was fuelling a cycle of violence.

“Mob justice is not justice. It undermines the rule of law and leads to further bloodshed,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bhityi police station head of detectives Capt Mlilo on 083-688-6571 or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111. “All information will be treated confidentially,” Matyolo said.

Tuesday’s incident is the second vigilante attack in the district in less than three weeks. Zondi Mbube, 79, was killed in a similarly brutal attack on March 20 at Tabase village outside Libode.

Police said Mbube was assaulted with sticks and stones, hacked with machetes, and shot dead. His homestead — including a six-roomed house, two rondavels and a kraal — was set alight, leaving more than 20 family members homeless.

The attack was allegedly carried out by residents who accused Mbube of harbouring suspects linked to the rape and murder of 16-year-old Amahle Dlokwakhe, a grade 11 pupil, on February 27.

Two of Mbube’s grandsons had earlier been handed over to police on suspicion of rape, but were released before appearing in court.

Police later arrested three suspects, aged between 35 and 43, in connection with Mbube’s murder. They remain in custody facing charges of murder, arson and malicious damage to property.

No arrests have been made in connection with the rape and murder of Amahle Dlokwakhe.

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